Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On November 20th For Maharashtra Election 2024

The stock exchanges will observe a trading holiday on November 20 (Wednesday) on account of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. NSE in its notification dated 8th November, said "the Exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024 as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra."

Stock exchanges remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. This will be the third holiday of the month for traders—November 1 was a holiday on account of Diwali, but a Muhurat trading session of 1 hour was held in the evening. The market will also be closed on November 15 to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti. Christmas, which falls on December 25, 2024, will be the final stock market holiday and NSE market holiday of the year. Both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) allow people to buy, sell, and trade stocks almost every day of the year. However, they do take a few special holidays and weekends off.



