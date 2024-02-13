Stock Market Opening: BSE Sensex and Nifty Kick Off Tuesday on a Positive Note

Share Market started on positive note on Tuesday. Sensex opened at 71,295 points with a rise of 192 points, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty opened at 21,664 points with an increase of 48 points. After a fluctuation of about two days, the stock market showed good performance on Tuesday. During pre-open trading, BSE Sensex was trading with a rise of 200 points, while Nifty was trading at 21,675 points.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and BSE Small Cap indices were lower in early trade, while the Nifty IT and Nifty Bank indices were higher. In early trading of the stock market, Dr. Shares of Reddy's Labs fell while shares of Divis Labs, Wipro, HCL Tech were trading slightly higher.

The gainers in early trade on Tuesday included Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Tata Consumer, Eicher Motors, BPCL and Reliance Industries, while Hindalco, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Ultratech Cement, ONGC, SBI Life and LTI Mind Tree. The shares of these companies saw a decline.