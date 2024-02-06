Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens 67 Points Higher, Nifty at 21785 Points

On Tuesday, the stock market saw an initial increase, with BSE Sensex opening 67 points higher at 71807 points and Nifty opening 13 points higher at 21785 points. In early trade, Nifty Midcap 100, BSE Small Cap, and Nifty IT Index saw gains, while Nifty Bank Index traded marginally lower.

Tata Motors, Coal India, Sun Pharma, and Cipla saw an increase in early trade on Tuesday, while Power Grid, NTPC, Hindalco, Axis Bank, SBI Life, JSW Steel, and Kotak Bank traded lower. Dr. Reddy's, Wipro, HCL Tech, BPCL, and Ultratech Cement were also among the companies that saw an increase in the stock market.

In the pre-open market, BSE Sensex gained 239 points and was trading at 71970 points, while the Nifty was trading at 21825 points with a gain of 53 points. Stock market experts predict consolidation in the market on Tuesday. Adani Total Private Limited's Dhamra Terminal has received 15 commercial LNG cargoes since commencing operations in May 2023, operating at a utilization rate of 55 percent.