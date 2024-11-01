Stock Markets Closed Today: NSE and BSE to Remain Non-Operative for Diwali 2024

Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be paused today in celebration of Diwali 2024. This means there will be no trading activities in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, or the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Segment. Additionally, the Currency Derivatives Segment will also not operate today.

However, a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session is scheduled for Friday, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. According to the stock market holiday calendar for 2024, the Indian stock market will be closed on two more occasions this month: November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.

For the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will be halted from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with activities resuming at 5:00 PM. Therefore, there will be no transactions on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) during the morning session.