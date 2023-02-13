Stocks end lower as investors wait for retail inflation data

The equity market made losses on Monday, tracking weak global cues while investors anticipate what the government will reveal for January's retail inflation.

BSE Sensex lost 251 points and settled at 60,431.84 while NSE Nifty declined 83 points and ended the session at 17,773.25 on Monday.

Some of the most active stocks that went up were Ingerrand, Priviscl, Glenmark, Oil and Tata Teleservices on BSE while City Union Bank, Balkrishna, Naukri and Tarsons were some of the laggards on the index.

India's retail inflation during December was at 5.72 per cent, against 5.88 per cent in November, according to data released by the ministry of statistics. It was 6.77 per cent during October.

The majority of Adani Group firms' shares continued to lose on Monday. Shares of Adani Enterprises declined 7.63 per cent to Rs 1,706 apiece on Monday session while Adani Ports lost 5.39 per cent to Rs 552.50 apiece. Shares of Adani Green and Adani Transmission dropped 5 per cent to Rs 688.05 and Rs 1,127.35, respectively, on BSE. Adani Total and Adani Wilmar also lost 5 per cent to Rs 1,192.65 and Rs 414.10 apiece, respectively.

According to data available, Nykaa on Monday said its profit dropped 71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8.1 crore.

Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that inflation has been moderating in the country on account of lower vegetable prices. However, he also added core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, remains an area of concern.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei lost 243.66, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 26 points while China's Shanghai went up 23 points on Monday morning.In American markets, Dow Jones went up 169 points while S&P, Nasdaq, NYSE Composite were trading in the green.

In European markets, FTSE 100 was up 24 points, Amsterdam Exchange was up 4 points, CAC 40 surged 43 points while Deutsche Borse gained 44 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

