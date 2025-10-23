Strengthening Global Ties: UK Deputy High Commissioner Visits GemLab to Explore Expansion in the UK & Ireland Market

SMPL

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 23: Caroline Rowett, Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, visited GemLab Office to meet CEO, Mr. Dawinder Singh, for continued discussions on the company's plans to expand its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) market. This was her second visit in the same context, reflecting the UK Government's supportive role in facilitating GemLab's entry into the region and acknowledging the company's growing presence in the gemstone retail sector.

GemLab's Breakthrough in the Gems & Jewelry Sector

The gems and jewelry industry is experiencing remarkable growth worldwide, with global valuations projected to surpass USD 500 billion by 2030. Colored gemstones in particular are gaining traction due to rising consumer interest in authenticity, ethical sourcing, and personalized luxury.

In India, GemLab has carved a niche as a pioneer of the "Certified Colored Gemstone Experience Store" modelan exclusive retail format that blends technology-backed Gemstone Certificate verification, ethical trade practices, and customer education. This unique approach has set new benchmarks for transparency and trust in the industry.

Ms. Caroline Rowett commended GemLab's achievements, stating:

"GemLab's model combines innovation, authenticity, and entrepreneurship in a way that resonates globally. The UK market values heritage and ethical trade, making it an ideal landscape for GemLab's expansion. The UK Government stands ready to support such ventures that strengthen bilateral trade and cultural connections."

GemLab's Exceptional Growth Story in India

In just a few years, GemLab has achieved rapid growth across India by introducing Certified Colored Gemstone Experience Stores in key cities. Each store offers not only premium gemstones but also access to GemLab's proprietary systems:

* Gem Identification Number (GIN): An 8-digit UID for every gemstone.

* Gem Track System (GTS): A scientific platform that allows customers to trace each stone's authenticity and origin.

* In-house Gemologists: On-site experts providing gemstone sorting, grading and certification.

* Ethical Sourcing: Commitment to conflict-free, transparent supply chains.

This success story has positioned GemLab as the most trusted gemstone retail network in India and laid the foundation for its ambitious global expansion, with the UKI market as a strategic entry point.

Franchising: A Gateway for First-Time Entrepreneurs

One of the central themes of the discussion was GemLab's innovative franchise model, designed to empower first-time entrepreneurs and investors seeking to enter the fast-growing jewelry sector.

Franchising with GemLab offers:

* Low Entry Barriers - A ready-made business model supported by a trusted brand.

* Comprehensive Training - Hands-on programs covering gemology, retail operations, and customer service.

* Marketing & Branding - National campaigns and localized strategies to drive store footfall.

* Technology Integration - HiTech ePOS systems, inventory control, and real-time certification access.

* First-Mover Advantage - Exclusive rights to operate in high-demand territories.

Mr. Dawinder Singh, CEO of GemLab, emphasized:

"Franchising with GemLab is not just about businessit's about empowering entrepreneurs with a sustainable model in one of the world's most resilient sectors. With the right training, support, and systems, even first-time business owners can succeed in the gemstone industry."

Opportunities in Colored Gemstones & Allied Products

Gemstones remain the heart of GemLab's offerings, with Certified Sapphires, Emeralds, Rubies, and other rare stones leading the demand curve. Alongside gemstones, GemLab also caters to growing customer interest in customized jewelry. Allied products such as Crystal Bracelets, Rosaries and Strings along with therapeutic or astrological stones. GemLab's Experience Stores in Rohtak, Amritsar, Dwarka, and Noida have proven how this dual offeringpremium certified gemstones as the core and personalized jewelry as a complementcreates a compelling retail experience that resonates with modern buyers. Replicating this success in the UKI market will appeal strongly to both diaspora communities and global consumers who seek authenticity, heritage, and certified luxury..

Support from the UK Government

The UK Government has expressed keen interest in encouraging responsible trade and cross-border collaborations that showcase Indian craftsmanship on global platforms. During the visit, Ms. Caroline Rowett underscored the UK's willingness to provide assistance in market entry, business development, and investor networking opportunities for GemLab.

This support not only reinforces confidence in GemLab's expansion strategy but also highlights the shared vision between India and the UK to strengthen cultural and commercial ties through heritage-rich industries like gems and jewelry.

Investor Call to Action

With the global gems and jewelry sector witnessing rapid growth, now is the right time for investors and entrepreneurs to partner with GemLab. The company offers multiple franchise models catering to varied investment scales, backed by strong demand, transparent operations, and proven business systems.

"The journey of GemLab is just beginning," said Mr. Dawinder Singh. "We invite visionaries, entrepreneurs, and investors to join hands with us. Together, we can redefine gemstone retail worldwide and create opportunities that last generations."

About GemLab

GemLab is India's leading certified gemstone brand, known for its commitment to authenticity, scientific verification, and customer empowerment. With a growing network of Colored Gemstone Experience Stores and robust international expansion plans, GemLab is redefining the future of gemstone retail.

Contact for Media & Partnerships:

GemLab India

+91 92161 12244

franchise@gemlabworld.com

www.gemlabworld.com

