STRIDE-EUI Launched to Deepen EU-India Engagement in Trade, Tech & Security

New Delhi [India], May 3: In a landmark move to deepen the strategic partnership between India and the European Union, The Dialogue and Grayspace Law and Policy Consulting officially launched STRIDE-EUI (Strategic Research, Innovation & Dialogue for EU-India Engagement) through a high-impact discussion. Located in Brussels and New Delhi, STRIDE-EUI will build a bridge between the two political capitalsconnecting policy and practice, government and business, ambition and action. Through thematic convenings, expert whitepapers, and collaborative programs, STRIDE-EUI will serve as a catalyst for shaping resilient and future-focused EU-India relations.

The launch event convened dozens of participants and brought together prominent voices from, industry, civil society, the international community, and academia to chart the future of EU-India cooperation across the intersecting pillars of technology, trade, and security. Set against the backdrop of growing geopolitical shifts and a shared commitment to democratic values, STRIDE-EUI was positioned as a timely and strategic platform to drive bilateral collaboration through policy research, and multi-stakeholder dialogue.

The discussion expressed strong optimism for deepening India-EU collaboration. The panel emphasized bridging theory and practice, embracing strategic partnerships, and finding pragmatic solutions to regulatory challenges. Synergies in technology, trade, and workforce needs were further highlighted, positioning India as a key partner for the EU. Panellists also underlined the importance of differentiated strategies and mutual understanding. Specific recommendations included focusing on sector-specific engagement to navigate regulatory complexities, strengthening India's and EU's role in global supply chains and the ICT workforce, and promoting mutually rewarding associations in emerging areas like digital technologies and AI. The session closed with a call for continued dialogue and active engagement to sustain the momentum and build concrete outcomes.

"STRIDE-EUI is a timely and necessary platform that will shape the future of EU-India collaboration. It's not just about aligning policiesit's about anticipating global shifts and co-creating solutions. STRIDE-EUI will drive meaningful, multi-stakeholder dialogue in areas that define tomorrow's world." said Sagar Singamsetty, Founder and Managing Partner, Grayspace Law and Policy Consulting

"STRIDE-EUI is a timely and important initiative that seeks to strengthen the evolving EU-India partnership by bridging the critical domains of trade, technology, and security policy. In a rapidly shifting and politically dynamic global landscape, STRIDE-EUI will serve as a catalyst for multi-stakeholder dialogue, fostering collaboration through events, workshops, and research focused on business-relevant and strategic contexts. By addressing emerging technology policy considerations and associated risk considerations, this platform will contribute meaningfully to shaping a resilient and forward-looking EU-India engagement" said Sundar Narayanan, AI Ethics and Governance Expert

"The launch of STRIDE-EUI signals a new momentum in the India-EU relationship. At The Dialogue, we believe in creating platforms that enable knowledge exchange and shape progressive policy. STRIDE-EUI will act as a bridge between regions, ideologies, and priorities rooted in shared values and geared towards future-ready cooperation." said Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director, The Dialogue

This initiative aims to foster deeper engagement between key players from both regions, especially with developments pertaining to the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). The Council meeting recently reaffirmed their shared commitment to resilient supply chains, interoperable digital infrastructure, and innovation-driven growth. The launch of STRIDE-EUI also aligns with a critical juncture in EU-India trade relations, as the two countries continue negotiating a landmark free trade agreement.

Featured Speakers

-Amb. Gurjit Singh, Former Ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, ASEAN & the African Union

- Malathi Narayanan - Director-General, Indian Beauty & Hygiene Association (IBHA)

-Eric Pol, Chairman, MyData Global

- Gautam Kamath, Associate, Digital Economy & Governance, ECDPM

- Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director, The Dialogue

- Sundar Narayanan, AI Ethics and Governance Expert

- Sagar Singamsetty, Founder and Managing Partner, Grayspace Law and Policy Consulting

- Bhoomika Agarwal, Senior Research Associate, The Dialogue

With its formal launch completed, STRIDE-EUI will initiate a robust calendar of dialogues, roundtables, and policy publications. The platform will also serve as a strategic interface for governments, businesses, and civil society to co-create solutions to shared global challenges from digital governance to supply chain resilience and ethical tech innovation.

Looking ahead, STRIDE-EUI will also prioritise collaborative initiatives addressing AI governance, cybersecurity frameworks, investment facilitation, and responsible technology innovation to shape a sustainable future for the EU-India partnership.

For more information, please visit - https://www.linkedin.com/company/strideeui/

The Dialogue

The Dialogue, based in New Delhi, fosters informed discussions and policy initiatives. It aims to facilitate dialogue between various stakeholders, including policymakers and experts.

Grayspace Consulting and Policy

Grayspace Consulting and Policy, based in Belgium, is a law and policy consultancy firm. It provides expert advice on regulatory compliance, dispute resolution, and policy matters.

