Striking Back In The Game Of Cricket: Shailendra Gaikwad

India, October 13: India has the largest fandom for cricket. Cricket is a religion in the country. Sometimes people do whatever they can in their capacity to contribute to the growth of their favourite game. This is what Shailendra Gaikwad, one of the members of the elite families of Baroda, has done in the past few years of his life.

Since childhood Gaikwad was inclined to sports; they were exposed to ground sports like cricket, football, etc. Gaikwad always had a soft corner for cricket, and as he grew up, he decided to do something for the cricketing community. He started participating in and organizing cricket matches locally in his college days.

Growing up, he invested in or organized tournaments to promote local and upcoming players. Until recently, he was the part-owner of Kochi Tuskers Franchisee of IPL (Indian Premier League) and a promoter of the Pushp Cricket Academy. Kochi Tuskers was his most significant investment in the sports industry. He, along with other partners, invested $333 million in the Kochi – IPL team and is proud of his experience working with an IPL team. His cricketing experience will help Super Galaxy Sports bring cricketers whom he knows personally and a relationship that he has built with the Cricket industry. Gaikwad is also the CEO of Rendezvous Sports Private Limited, a company that works in sports accessories.

“I have organized games for a cause, and this is why I liked the Super Galaxy Sports League concept,” said Gaikwad. He is part of the core team of the Super Galaxy Sport’s Earth Care World Series – an upcoming cricketing league with a theme. Each match in the game will promote a message on globally impacting climate change. The overall theme of the league is “Save the Earth”, and players will be asked to broadcast messages and awareness on climate change, afforestation, water conservation, etc.

“You know, sports can be used very well to spread a message in the public mind. Cricket is India’s religion, not just sports; imagine how we can use this power to spread awareness on things that are important right now,” added Gaikwad. He is very excited about the exhibition matches that begin soon. Along with him, the Super Galaxy Sports League includes experienced team members like Sachin Salunkhe, Shweta Salunkhe, Deepak Barge, Sunil Nikhar, and Karunanidhi Dalmia.

