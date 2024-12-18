STT GDC India Joins Uttar Pradesh Government to Facilitate the Establishment of AI City Project

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India), a leading data centre solutions provider, has signed a landmark MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This landmark partnership aims to advance and execute the Uttar Pradesh Government's ambitious plans to develop India's first AI City in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative places a significant focus on fostering a robust AI ecosystem through the establishment and optimization of cutting-edge data centres and computing infrastructure. This collaboration will help enhance Uttar Pradesh as a leader in digital innovation and a destination for digital investments.

STT GDC India, a frontrunner in colocation and data centre services, will play a pivotal role by offering its state-of-the-art data centre(s) and enabling the AI computing infrastructure by its partner(s) ecosystem. This will enable cutting-edge solutions for multiple sectors, startups, research institutions and governance, ultimately driving the state's vision of achieving a US$1 trillion economy by 2027. Powered by its expertise in data centre and technology solutions, STT GDC India commits to advancing digital infrastructure and encouraging innovation across the country.

Lalit Khanna, Chief Operating Officer of STT GDC India, said: "We are incredibly grateful to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their vision and support in bringing this project to life. STT GDC India is committed to contributing to Uttar Pradesh's digitally enabled growth via the enabling digital infrastructure. We are already committed to the state with investments to the tune of INR 4100 Cr and have operationalized our 1st data centre park in the state in Noida with further developments in the pipeline. The AI City envisioned by the GoUP will serve as a pioneering move to create and foster an AI ecosystem to drive innovation, broad based access to digital infrastructure & services, with long term positive ramifications for the State's economic growth. STT GDC India is humbled and proud to partner with the state in its path breaking initiative."

