Success story of India’s Youngest Millionaire Entrepreneur Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO of Hidden Bull Academy

New Delhi (India), January 16: A true entrepreneur is a doer, not just a dreamer. Where people see risks, they see rewards. Every year thousands aspire to be an entrepreneur, but very few succeed in becoming one. This individual has been consistently slogging behind, creating opportunities that may not even exist in the first place. He has built everything from scratch, and today we see him crowned in his respective arena above all.

We are talking about Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO of Hidden Bull Academy Pvt Ltd. This platform teaches people how to trade and invest in the stock market using a non-questioned trading system originated from their own mind, which helps the average person to trade in the stock market. His mentees call him the King of Stocks Trading.

He has experienced all the ups and downs in the market and has always emerged as a leader. He has a very rich experience trading in volatile market scenarios such as the recent Covid crash or the fall of 2017. After finding his niche in Supply Demand Trading using Price Action Analysis, he gave birth to Hidden Bull Academy, which has taught over 100 thousand students, enriching them with deep knowledge about the stock market.

What has attracted more people towards his success story is the fact that he is only 20 years of age and still has managed to shine brighter with his trading company that specializes and excels at Crypto, Stocks & Forex Markets, which has what made it the best Multi-market trader in India. As the CEO and the Founder of Hidden Bull Academy, Abhishek Mishra has shown the path for growth to many retailers and institutional traders and helped them attain massive wealth with his unique trading strategies.

He is a Wealth Coach who teaches people about wealth creation in his Hidden Bull Academy. He has an experience of over seven years in trading and has made it his mission to empower the average person to trade and make money with his company “Hidden Bull Academy”. Through his trading and mentoring skills, he has inspired over 100,000 people to trade with his theories and concepts.

Today, Abhishek Mishra has become one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs in the trading business. He is not only limited to one company; Abhishek has recently established a Music Production Company, “SUKOON PRODUCTIONS”. He has worked collectively with highly skilled entrepreneurs like Honeydmaxx to make his work easier with their skills and techniques. His music production company promote & manage talented artists worldwide. Sukoon Productions is a Chandigarh-based independent Record Label built for Lightning up fresh talent. Specializing in producing content followed by a global Hindi, Punjabi and English language-speaking audience.

Apart from being a Trader, mentor, and Investor, he continues to hold a strong place in the world of Food Businesses across India named “Giant Momos”. Giant Momos already has 20+ Outlets across India, and he is planning to expand this business in future as well.

Abhishek Mishra also understood the need and importance of Food & Education for underprivileged children, Then started a non-profitable trust, “MOON CLUB” providing food and education to children. He also believed that one should always contribute to society so that donations are made to the needy. Young entrepreneurs have become icons for youth as their work has positively impacted the world and the development of the nation.

Abhishek Mishra’s Hidden Bull Academy is accessible on their website and on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and others. The company soon plans to set up physical institutes in various parts of the country as well. During this period, Abhishek Mishra has received over 9+ Awards & Recognitions in the past 12 months, including the best Stock Market Strategist by Entrepreneurs Forum of India. After knowing all these things about him, people might not hesitate to refer to him as Elon Musk of India. His vision is to educate One Million people to become Professional Traders and Investors by the year 2025. Ending this article with a most powerful quote said by Abhishek Mishra which is,

“DON’T DEPENT ON SPECULATION,

CREATE REAL VALUE OF YOURSELF”

~ ABHISHEK MISHRA

