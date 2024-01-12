Success Unveiled: Star Coach of the Year Award – 2024 & Best YouTube Content Award – 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: On the evening of January 7th, 2024, an elegant and celebratory event transpired in Mumbai, commencing at 6 pm and concluding at 10 pm. The occasion centred around the esteemed Star Coach of the Year Award – 2024 and Best YouTube Content Award – 2024. With a turnout exceeding 70 participants, the event unveiled 22 exceptional winners, highlighting the exemplary contributions of coaches and content creators who have substantially impacted individuals’ lives.

Distinguished Guests:

Chief Guest: Tanaaz Irani (Bollywood Actress, Author, and Life Coach)

Founder of Global Awards: Sagar Garve (Author & Coach)

Special Guest: Dr Bhuppendra Singh Rathore (Coach BSR)

Special Guest: Madhura Bachal (Host, Madhura Recipes Channel)

Jury Choice Awards for Star Coach of India Awards – 2024:

Bhupenddra Singh Raathore: International Motivational Speaker and Business Coach

Deepak Bajaj: Corporate Trainer & Motivational Speaker

Shivangi Desai: India’s Leading Health Coach

Tanaaz Irani: Bollywood Actress & Life Coach

Himeesh Madaan: Leading Motivational Speaker of India

Siddharth Rajsekar – India’s Leading Digital Coach

Star Coach of the Year – 2024 Winners:

Kedar Vithal Deo: Leading teacher of Maths in Pune

Dr. Archana Mukhekar: Mindset Coach & Image Consultant

Rasika Borse: Reiki Grand Master & Spiritual Coach

Deepak Kadam: Innovative Teaching Activity In Pedagogy

Soma Priya: Tarot Reader & Healer

Kiran Singh: Spiritual Guru

Padmavathi Gaunder: Life & Mindset Coach

SACHIINN BBADAGE: Spiritual & Business Coach

Nilima Wadekar: Spiritual Coach & Healer

Jigna Bhinde: Women Empowerment Coach

Rajendra Chindarkar: Insurance Advisor's Coach

Vaishali Pawar: Spiritual & Tarot Card Coach

Balaji Kamble: Health & Wellness Digital Coach

Harsh Sharma: Cricket Coach

PRIYANKA SONAR: NLP Coach & Counsellor

Dr. Harshitaa Sethi: Best Spiritual Healer

Anita Nitnawre: Yoga & Spiritual Coach

Kavita Khankar: Beautician & Make-Up Artist Coach

Aditi Agrawal: Women Life Coach

Kunal & Khushboo: Business Coaches of Doctors

Dr Charmi Shah: Nutritionist & Nutrition Business Coach

Leatta Coutinho: Life Coach, Tarot Reader, Physionomist, Graphologist, and Healer

Jury Choice Awards – Best YouTube Content of India Awards – 2024:

Suraj Khatavkar – Marathi Entertaining & Educational

Amruta Khanvilkar – Personal & Life Blogs

Madhura Bachal – Food Blogger

Winners for Best YouTube Content of India Awards – 2024:

Saurabh Dahivadkar – Maharashtra’s Biggest Engineering Math Channel

MeherAkshay Bhosale – Young Instagram Creator

The awards ceremony was honoured by Chief Guest Tanaaz Irani, who articulated, “We firmly assert that the presence of coaches and trainers is of paramount importance to India, on par with the significance attributed to actors and cricketers.” The event served as a platform to unite a spectrum of talents, highlighting the vital role played by coaches in influencing and moulding the nation’s trajectory.

In 2024, the awards received more than a thousand nominations, showing that people increasingly recognise how important coaches and trainers are in society. The evening not only commemorated the notable accomplishments of these exceptional individuals but also emphasised their transformative influence on individuals and communities.

