Suchi Semicon unveils Gujarat’s First Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) Plant in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 16:Suchi Semicon, a Gujarat-based semiconductor company, has officially inaugurated Gujarat's first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) plant in Surat, a significant step towards enhancing India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Union Minister C.R. Patil and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The plant, with an initial area of 30,000-square-foot facility, will provide essential assembly, testing, and packaging services for semiconductor components, supporting industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Suchi Semicon on the opening of the OSAT plant, appreciating the company’s contribution to making India self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing. In alignment with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, this initiative aims to reduce India's dependency on imported semiconductors while strengthening the country's position in the global semiconductor supply chain. The establishment of this facility in Gujarat further positions the state as a growing hub for high-tech manufacturing, fostering innovation and technological growth.

Following the inauguration, Suchi Semicon proudly showcased its semiconductor chip, labeled “Made in India,” highlighting its contribution to India's self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing. With a $100 million investment, the plant, once at full capacity, will produce up to 3 million semiconductor chips daily. The company is also in advanced discussions to onboard a strategic technology partner to further enhance its capabilities and drive innovation. Engineered for rapid scaling, this facility is poised to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in both domestic and global markets, positioning India as a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Established in July 2023, Suchi Semicon was founded by Ashok Mehta and Shetal Mehta. The company's entry into the semiconductor manufacturing space is noteworthy, particularly given its origins in the textile industry. The company will start with legacy packaging to ensure quality and reliability, gradually transitioning to advanced packaging technologies as the plant scales. The company's technical team, which brings over 30 years of experience, is fully capable of handling complex devices, but the initial focus on traditional packaging is a strategic decision to ensure smooth operations in the early stages.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said, “India is on a transformative path towards becoming a global technology hub, and initiatives like the Suchi Semicon OSAT plant are key to realizing this vision. With the government's focus on increasing semiconductor manufacturing within India, such plants will play a crucial role in reducing dependency on imports, creating jobs, and strengthening our domestic industry. I congratulate the Suchi Semicon team for their vision and efforts in making this dream a reality, contributing to both Gujarat’s and India’s growth as leaders in technology and innovation.”

Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, “Gujarat has always been a pioneer in promoting industrial growth and innovation. The launch of this semiconductor plant is a testament to our state's commitment to supporting high-tech industries and driving India's vision of becoming self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing. We fully support Suchi Semicon in this mission and are confident that this facility will not only contribute to the region's economic growth but also establish Gujarat as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. We look forward to more such initiatives that bring innovation and create high-skilled jobs for our youth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Mehta, Chairman of Suchi Semicon, said, “Our journey into the semiconductor industry began with a humble background in textiles, but seeing the growing gap in India's semiconductor capabilities inspired us to take this leap. India has long been dependent on imports for its semiconductor needs, and this gap presented a clear opportunity for us to make a meaningful contribution. Starting with 300,000 pieces a day, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth, including plans to scale production and explore semiconductor design in the future. Our goal is not just to manufacture chips but also to drive innovation in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. This facility will help us reduce supply chain delays, lower logistical costs, and support the development of a self-sustaining semiconductor industry in India.”

“This plant features advanced Class 10,000 and 100,000 cleanroom environments and will create up to 1,200 jobs over the next five years. It is approved under Gujarat's Electronic policy and submitted under the India Semiconductor Mission, marking a significant step towards India's self-reliance in technology manufacturing. Surat and Gujarat are strategically positioned to support the growth of this ecosystem, with a skilled talent pool and strong local partnerships.” he added.

The inauguration was attended by approximately 600 dignitaries, including IAS Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat; IAS Manish Gurwani, Managing Director, Gujarat State Electronics/Biotechnology Mission; Shri Ishwar Parmar, MLA from Bardoli; Bhavini Ben Patel, Pramukh of Surat Jila Panchayat; Dr. Veerappan V.V., Chairman, IESA; A.S. Mehta, President of JK Paper.; Prithviraj Kothari, Chairman of JITO Apex; Vijay Bhandari, President of JITO Apex; Himanshu Shah, Vice Chairman of JITO Apex; and Inder Jain, Chairman of JATF, along with other key figures from the state's semiconductor and manufacturing sectors. This marked a significant step forward for Gujarat's emergence as a global semiconductor hub.

