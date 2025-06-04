Summentor Pro Concludes 4th MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Odisha Empowering Growth

By PNN | Updated: June 4, 2025 19:43 IST2025-06-04T19:35:37+5:302025-06-04T19:43:13+5:30

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4:  Summentor Pro, India's leading business development consulting firm, proudly hosted the 4th Edition of ...

Summentor Pro Concludes 4th MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Odisha Empowering Growth | Summentor Pro Concludes 4th MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Odisha Empowering Growth

Summentor Pro Concludes 4th MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Odisha Empowering Growth

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4:  Summentor Pro, India's leading business development consulting firm, proudly hosted the 4th Edition of the MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Vivanta Bhubaneswar, bringing together over 300+ stakeholders including government representatives, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and innovative startups under one roof to celebrate and drive the transformation of India's MSME ecosystem.

The summit was inaugurated by Dr. Sanjeev Mahapatra, Honorary Secretary of The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL), followed by a keynote address from Dr. Sonti Venkateswarlu, Consultant & Advisor. The event was officially launched by Ms. Nitika Shahi, Founder & Director of Summentor Pro.

Distinguished Speakers and Guests of Honour

The summit witnessed powerful sessions led by:

  • Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Union Minister of MSME, who spoke on promoting indigenous business opportunities in Balasore.
  • Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, emphasizing Odisha's vision of becoming a startup and MSME growth engine.

Time2Leap National Awards – Celebrating MSME Excellence

A major highlight of the summit was the #Time2Leap National Awards – MSME & Startup Awards 2025, which recognized pioneers across diverse categories, celebrating innovation, impact, and resilience in India's small business sector.

Notable awardees included:

CategoryCompany
Best Defence Startup of the YearBonV Technology Private Limited
Best Cybersecurity Startup of the YearQuNu Labs Private Limited
Best Electronics Startup of the YearWatsoo Express Private Limited
Best Digital Marketing Startup of the YearDoodlezz India Private Limited
Best Healthcare Startup of the YeariCaltech Innovations Private Limited
Best HR Tech Startup of the YearStepping Cloud Consulting Private Limited
Best Sustainable Technology Startup of the YearWatsoo Express Private Limited
Best Technology Startup of the Year – Digital TransformationProdevans Technologies Private Limited
Best HR Tech Startup of the Year – Talent DevelopmentFrontlyne
Best Fintech Company of the YearPhonePe
Best Pharmaceutical Company of the YearBafna Pharmaceuticals Limited
Best E-Learning Company of the YearEnthralltech Private Limited
Best Animal Husbandry Company of the YearBiochem Pharma
Best Innovative Technology Company of the YearDelostyle Studio Private Limited
Best Cosmetics & Personal Care Company of the YearHerbage Personal Care Inc
Best Digital Platform of the YearUniversity Living Accommodation Private Limited
Best Digital Marketing Company of the YearQuad Digital Services LLP
Best Cybersecurity Company of the YearPrompt Infotech Private Limited
Best Waste Management Consultant of the YearA4Con Services Private Limited
Best IT Services Company of the YearMeta Infotech Limited
Best Financial Services Company of the YearInvestAscent Wealth Advisors Private Limited
Best Nutraceuticals Company of the YearDivit Nutraceuticals Private Limited
Best Health and Wellness Company of the YearSoothe Healthcare
Best Waste Management Company of the YearClean India Ventures Private Limited
Best Advanced Technology Consulting Company of the YearHyScaler – NetTantra Technologies India Private Limited
Best Consultancy Company of the Year – EducationAgarkar Centre of Excellence Private Limited
Best FMCG Company of the Year – Personal HygienePee Safe (Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited)
Best Manufacturing Company of the Year – Electrical ComponentsAxis Electrical Components (I) Private Limited
Best Manufacturing Company of the Year – Vertical Mobility SolutionsEskay Elevators
Best Healthcare Company of the Year – Pain ManagementAscent Meditech Limited
Best Technology Company of the Year – Deep TechQpiai India Private Limited
Best Engineering Services Company of the YearArete Consulting Engineers
Best Sustainable Company of the Year – FashionCreatnet Services Limited
Best Technology Company of the Year – RoboticsNovus Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Private Limited
Best Technology Company of the Year – IoTKritilabs Technologies
Best Advertising Company of the Year – Anamorphic ScreenWallop Advertising Private Limited
Best Fintech Company of the Year – Banking InfrastructureiServeU Technology Private Limited
Best Entertainment Company of the Year – Experiential EventsE Factor Experiences Limited
Best ERP Company of the Year – SchoolsSavyasasy Software Solutions Private Limited
Best Customer Service Company of the Year – Vertical Mobility SolutionsEskay Elevators
Best IT Services Company of the Year – LogisticsKale Logistics Solutions
Best Fintech Company of the Year – Wealth ManagementArmstrong Capital & Financial Services Private Limited
Best Sustainable Company of the Year – GIS-RS-SurveyGeomaticx Scientific Technology Services Private Limited
Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Communication ConsultingSeven Twenty Ten Network
Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Workforce ManagementBluetree Consultancy Private Limited
Most Trusted Brand of the Year – EdtechGyanPro Educational Innovation Private Limited
Emerging Company of the Year – PharmaceuticalsVenkatasai Life Sciences
Emerging Brand of the Year – HR ConslultingNicheHR Global
Emerging Company of the Year – eMobilityEC Wheels India Private Limited
Emerging Company of the Year – Structural EngineeringAK Dutta And Associates
Emerging Company of the Year – BlockchainAcviss Technologies Private Limited
Emerging Brand of the Year – EducationTautmore Learning Private Limited
Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – Digital MarketingMr. Shailendra Tanwar – Doodlezz India Private Limited
Business Leader of the Year – Female – Financial ServicesMrs. Anuja Agrawal – InvestAscent Wealth Advisors Private Limited
Business Leader of the Year – Female – FashionMrs. Garima Bhat – Creatnet Services Limited
Business Leader of the Year – Male – PharmaceuticalsMr. Bafna Mahaveer Chand – Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited
Business Leader of the Year – Male – CybersecurityMr. Venugopal Peruri – Meta Infotech Limited
Business Leader of the Year – Male – InvestmentMr. Karna D Shinde – KDS Global
Lifetime Achievement Award – Service to Farming & Farming CommunityDr. Sonti Venkateswarlu
Lifetime Achievement Award – Medical ResearchDr. Surendra Kumar Verma – Pacific Medical College & Hospital

Full list of winners available at https://shorturl.at/RGzFZ

Innovation Showcase & Panel Dialogues

The summit featured live showcases by leading tech innovators such as Zoho, Tally Solutions, NSquare Experts, 3idea Technology,  QuNu Labs,  Nilkamal Ltd , Nsqaure Experts, Algorisys Technologies Pvt LTD, Relyon Softech Limted , Divine H2O, Webtel Electrosoft LTD, Benepik Technology Pvt Ltd , LexOrbis and Watsoo Express. Attendees explored practical tools for scaling businesses through digital adoption, AI integration, and secure communication systems.

A high-impact panel discussion on “The Global Impact of Indian MSMEs and Startups for a Better Future” engaged experts from OES Export Import Pvt Ltd, OSSIA, UCCIL, and former officials from the Ministry of MSME.

Strategic B2B Meetings & Networking

In a move to enable tangible collaboration, the summit organized 10+ curated B2B meetings between investors, MSMEs, and enablers, fostering new business alliances and market entry discussions.

Looking Forward

“The MSME sector is the backbone of our economy, and this summit marks a vital step in unlocking its full potential,” said Ms. Nitika Shahi, Founder of Summentor Pro. “We are committed to building innovation-led platforms and policy-level bridges that help MSMEs scale, sustain, and lead globally.”

Summentor Pro continues to drive entrepreneurial impact through initiatives, awards, and thought-leadership forums. Entrepreneurs, startups, and ecosystem enablers are invited to join the journey toward building a stronger, more resilient MSME sector.

For media inquiries, speaker opportunities, or partnership collaborations, visit https://msme.summentorpro.com or email info@summentorpro.com

About Summentor Pro

Summentor Pro is a growth accelerator and strategic consulting firm that curates business summits, government partnerships, innovation showcases, and awards programs that empower India's business ecosystem across multiple sectors.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app