Summentor Pro Concludes 4th MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Odisha Empowering Growth

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4: Summentor Pro, India's leading business development consulting firm, proudly hosted the 4th Edition of the MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Vivanta Bhubaneswar, bringing together over 300+ stakeholders including government representatives, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and innovative startups under one roof to celebrate and drive the transformation of India's MSME ecosystem.

The summit was inaugurated by Dr. Sanjeev Mahapatra, Honorary Secretary of The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL), followed by a keynote address from Dr. Sonti Venkateswarlu, Consultant & Advisor. The event was officially launched by Ms. Nitika Shahi, Founder & Director of Summentor Pro.

Distinguished Speakers and Guests of Honour

The summit witnessed powerful sessions led by:

Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Union Minister of MSME, who spoke on promoting indigenous business opportunities in Balasore.

Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, emphasizing Odisha's vision of becoming a startup and MSME growth engine.

Time2Leap National Awards – Celebrating MSME Excellence

A major highlight of the summit was the #Time2Leap National Awards – MSME & Startup Awards 2025, which recognized pioneers across diverse categories, celebrating innovation, impact, and resilience in India's small business sector.

Notable awardees included:

Category Company Best Defence Startup of the Year BonV Technology Private Limited Best Cybersecurity Startup of the Year QuNu Labs Private Limited Best Electronics Startup of the Year Watsoo Express Private Limited Best Digital Marketing Startup of the Year Doodlezz India Private Limited Best Healthcare Startup of the Year iCaltech Innovations Private Limited Best HR Tech Startup of the Year Stepping Cloud Consulting Private Limited Best Sustainable Technology Startup of the Year Watsoo Express Private Limited Best Technology Startup of the Year – Digital Transformation Prodevans Technologies Private Limited Best HR Tech Startup of the Year – Talent Development Frontlyne Best Fintech Company of the Year PhonePe Best Pharmaceutical Company of the Year Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited Best E-Learning Company of the Year Enthralltech Private Limited Best Animal Husbandry Company of the Year Biochem Pharma Best Innovative Technology Company of the Year Delostyle Studio Private Limited Best Cosmetics & Personal Care Company of the Year Herbage Personal Care Inc Best Digital Platform of the Year University Living Accommodation Private Limited Best Digital Marketing Company of the Year Quad Digital Services LLP Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year Prompt Infotech Private Limited Best Waste Management Consultant of the Year A4Con Services Private Limited Best IT Services Company of the Year Meta Infotech Limited Best Financial Services Company of the Year InvestAscent Wealth Advisors Private Limited Best Nutraceuticals Company of the Year Divit Nutraceuticals Private Limited Best Health and Wellness Company of the Year Soothe Healthcare Best Waste Management Company of the Year Clean India Ventures Private Limited Best Advanced Technology Consulting Company of the Year HyScaler – NetTantra Technologies India Private Limited Best Consultancy Company of the Year – Education Agarkar Centre of Excellence Private Limited Best FMCG Company of the Year – Personal Hygiene Pee Safe (Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited) Best Manufacturing Company of the Year – Electrical Components Axis Electrical Components (I) Private Limited Best Manufacturing Company of the Year – Vertical Mobility Solutions Eskay Elevators Best Healthcare Company of the Year – Pain Management Ascent Meditech Limited Best Technology Company of the Year – Deep Tech Qpiai India Private Limited Best Engineering Services Company of the Year Arete Consulting Engineers Best Sustainable Company of the Year – Fashion Creatnet Services Limited Best Technology Company of the Year – Robotics Novus Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Private Limited Best Technology Company of the Year – IoT Kritilabs Technologies Best Advertising Company of the Year – Anamorphic Screen Wallop Advertising Private Limited Best Fintech Company of the Year – Banking Infrastructure iServeU Technology Private Limited Best Entertainment Company of the Year – Experiential Events E Factor Experiences Limited Best ERP Company of the Year – Schools Savyasasy Software Solutions Private Limited Best Customer Service Company of the Year – Vertical Mobility Solutions Eskay Elevators Best IT Services Company of the Year – Logistics Kale Logistics Solutions Best Fintech Company of the Year – Wealth Management Armstrong Capital & Financial Services Private Limited Best Sustainable Company of the Year – GIS-RS-Survey Geomaticx Scientific Technology Services Private Limited Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Communication Consulting Seven Twenty Ten Network Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Workforce Management Bluetree Consultancy Private Limited Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Edtech GyanPro Educational Innovation Private Limited Emerging Company of the Year – Pharmaceuticals Venkatasai Life Sciences Emerging Brand of the Year – HR Conslulting NicheHR Global Emerging Company of the Year – eMobility EC Wheels India Private Limited Emerging Company of the Year – Structural Engineering AK Dutta And Associates Emerging Company of the Year – Blockchain Acviss Technologies Private Limited Emerging Brand of the Year – Education Tautmore Learning Private Limited Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – Digital Marketing Mr. Shailendra Tanwar – Doodlezz India Private Limited Business Leader of the Year – Female – Financial Services Mrs. Anuja Agrawal – InvestAscent Wealth Advisors Private Limited Business Leader of the Year – Female – Fashion Mrs. Garima Bhat – Creatnet Services Limited Business Leader of the Year – Male – Pharmaceuticals Mr. Bafna Mahaveer Chand – Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited Business Leader of the Year – Male – Cybersecurity Mr. Venugopal Peruri – Meta Infotech Limited Business Leader of the Year – Male – Investment Mr. Karna D Shinde – KDS Global Lifetime Achievement Award – Service to Farming & Farming Community Dr. Sonti Venkateswarlu Lifetime Achievement Award – Medical Research Dr. Surendra Kumar Verma – Pacific Medical College & Hospital

Full list of winners available at https://shorturl.at/RGzFZ

Innovation Showcase & Panel Dialogues

The summit featured live showcases by leading tech innovators such as Zoho, Tally Solutions, NSquare Experts, 3idea Technology, QuNu Labs, Nilkamal Ltd , Nsqaure Experts, Algorisys Technologies Pvt LTD, Relyon Softech Limted , Divine H2O, Webtel Electrosoft LTD, Benepik Technology Pvt Ltd , LexOrbis and Watsoo Express. Attendees explored practical tools for scaling businesses through digital adoption, AI integration, and secure communication systems.

A high-impact panel discussion on “The Global Impact of Indian MSMEs and Startups for a Better Future” engaged experts from OES Export Import Pvt Ltd, OSSIA, UCCIL, and former officials from the Ministry of MSME.

Strategic B2B Meetings & Networking

In a move to enable tangible collaboration, the summit organized 10+ curated B2B meetings between investors, MSMEs, and enablers, fostering new business alliances and market entry discussions.

Looking Forward

“The MSME sector is the backbone of our economy, and this summit marks a vital step in unlocking its full potential,” said Ms. Nitika Shahi, Founder of Summentor Pro. “We are committed to building innovation-led platforms and policy-level bridges that help MSMEs scale, sustain, and lead globally.”

Summentor Pro continues to drive entrepreneurial impact through initiatives, awards, and thought-leadership forums. Entrepreneurs, startups, and ecosystem enablers are invited to join the journey toward building a stronger, more resilient MSME sector.

For media inquiries, speaker opportunities, or partnership collaborations, visit https://msme.summentorpro.com or email info@summentorpro.com

About Summentor Pro

Summentor Pro is a growth accelerator and strategic consulting firm that curates business summits, government partnerships, innovation showcases, and awards programs that empower India's business ecosystem across multiple sectors.

