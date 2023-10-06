Sungrow Releases New Residential PV Inverter SG5.0RS-L to India Market at REI 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 6: Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, released its new residential single phase PV inverter SG5.0RS-L at REI 2023. SG5.0RS-L delivers blazing-powerful performance in an ultra-light weight design. At the same time, its redesigned light weight cover increases corrosion resistance and lightens the installation. It also has innovative safety features that give you insight into everything you care about.

An innovative design, lightening the burden on the planet

We take responsibility for our products' environmental footprint throughout their life cycle. The new residential hybrid inverter SG5.0RS-L is built with the planet in mind, with a durable 100 percent recycled High Polymer Resin Material. The integrated design and comprehensive optimization of materials and structures bring higher power density. This engineering-grade material has been successfully used for aerospace and military purposes.

Maximize power generation to increase yields

The SG5.0RS-L has lots of energy in its compact design. In a compact design, the single string input current can reach 16A, which is compatible with high-power modules. It is also equipped with PowerMax global MPPT scanning and PID Zero functions. These functions can always keep the maximum performance of PV modules, but also keep the whole system in the best power generation status during shadow.

Ensure safer and easier living with solar power

When it comes to household products, the most significant thing is safety. With corrosion-resistant, water and dust resistant, lightning protection, and built-in Type II DC&AC SPD, SG5.0RS-L can withstand harsh environments such as rain, sandstorm, thunder and coastal areas. In addition to these outdoor features, SG5.0RS-L has Class B home-appliance-grade radiation protection indoors and extremely low noise, reaching sleep level noise.

In addition, the SG5.0RS-L is easy to install and operate. It can be lifted with one hand, easily installed by one person, and the snap-fit design makes installation simpler. For O&M, it has a smart IV curve scan and diagnosis, which accurately locates faulty strings. By using iSolarCloud, O&M personnel can help users with real-time updates and partial troubleshooting at a distance, thus improving overall O&M efficiency and experience.

The new residential PV inverter SG5.0RS-L allows more families to use clean energy. High-quality products and multiple functions will make solar energy use safer, more efficient, and reliable.

