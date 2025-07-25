Sunjay Kapur's mother wants Sona Comstar AGM deferred, alleges bid to usurp company

New Delhi, July 25 Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, has written to the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the of Sona Comstar to refrain from the appointment of any Director(s) in the Company or any other Sona Group Company and further unconditionally defer the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday (July 25).

In her letter, Rani Kapur alleged she was coerced to sign some documents which are being misused to wrest control of the company and usurp the family legacy after her son's death.

Rani Kapur stated that as per the Will left behind by her late husband, Dr. Surinder Kapur, the Founder of Sona Comstar and the Sona Group, she is the majority shareholder in the Company and thereby the only authority to represent the interests of the family in the Company/Sona Group.

"Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks to be held on a mutually convenient date, so that I may gather all necessary information, please ensure that there is total cooperation from the company and all details are made available to me, so I may gather all the facts together to present to the board," Rani Kapur has stated in the letter.

Sunjay Kapur, who was also the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12 in England at the age of 53, following a heart attack while playing polo.

Kapur was the non-executive chairperson of auto component manufacturer Sona Comstar. Just days after his death, the company appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson on June 23.

Rani Kapur has also stated in her letter that her son passed away under mysterious circumstances in the UK, and while she was in mourning, she was coerced into signing documents which are now being used to usurp the company.

"It is unfortunate that while the family and I are still in mourning, some people have chosen this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy," the letter said.

Rani Kapur has also stated that she has been denied access to her accounts within less than a month of her only son passing away.

In the letter, written a day ahead of the AGM, Rani Kapur said: "I have been informed by well-wishers that an AGM of shareholders will be held tomorrow, wherein one of the items is the passing of a resolution to appoint certain Director(s) in the Company as being the representative of the Kapur family."

Rani Kapur has further stated that she has been informed that certain people are representing themselves as being the largest shareholders of the Company since they claim to represent the interests of the family in the Company.

"For the record, I state that I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the Board of the Company or any other Sona Group Company after my son's demise or given any consent to any person to represent me in any capacity before the Company and or any other Sona Group Company," the letter read.

She has stated no decisions should be taken without her "affirmative consent that could even slightly affect the role, responsibly and participation of the Sona group and family in Sona Comstar".

