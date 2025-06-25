Superstar Mohanlal, Mammootty starrer South's superhit film "Twenty Twenty Maharathi" is releasing in Hindi on 27th June

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: South cinema has a huge craze among Hindi audiences. This is the reason why producers and directors have been presenting South films in Hindi.

Producer Dharmesh Pandit's South film "Twenty Twenty Maharathi" starring stars like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Jayaram, Nayantara is a super hit. Now it is being dubbed in Hindi and released all over India. This film is going to be released in theatres on 27th June.

The special thing about the film Maharathi is that for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, all the South superstars are going to be seen in the same film. The film directed by Joshiy is made under the banner of Prince Entertainment. Amazing action will be seen in the film.

Watch the Trailer -

https://youtu.be/6UmH-tBpc-8?si=mumEipgupHHZi3lX

Superstar Mohanlal is famous for his amazing acting. He has given many superhit films. Till now he has been awarded with 5 National Film Awards, 9 Kerala State Awards and many Filmfare Awards. Mammootty is a superstar who has done more than 400 films. He has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. Mammootty plays serious and powerful characters in a strong manner.

The audience is going to see the clash of veteran superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty in the film 2020 Maharathi. The audience is already eagerly waiting for the release of this film. Tremendous action, clap-worthy dialogues, beautiful songs, this cinema has the full tadka of a Family Entertainer. This Friday, on June 27th, watch on the big screen a powerful movie whose making and presentation will not let you get up from your seat.

