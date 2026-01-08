Supreme Power Equipment Limited Bags INR 25.7 Cr Power Transformer Order

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), One of India's leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), has announced the receipt of a new order valued at approximately ₹25.7 Cr from an EPC company situated in Karnataka.

The order involves the supply of 10 numbers of 20 MVA, 110/33-11 kV power transformers. The contract has been awarded by an EPC company engaged in power infrastructure development projects in the state of Karnataka.

The order is scheduled to be executed within an approximate period of 12 months. This order adds to the Company's existing order book and reflects continued demand for its power transformer solutions in the domestic market.

The development aligns with Supreme Power Equipment Limited's ongoing participation in power transmission and distribution projects across India.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to receive this ₹25.7 Cr order, which strengthens our order book and provides clear revenue visibility over the next 12 months. The order reflects the confidence placed in our technical capabilities and execution track record by EPC players, particularly in key southern markets such as Karnataka.

India's power transmission sector continues to see positive momentum driven by grid expansion and investments to meet rising electricity demand and renewable energy integration. We remain focused on timely execution, maintaining high quality standards, and building a sustainable pipeline of orders aligned with long-term growth opportunities in the transmission and distribution segment."

