Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs. 21 Cr Order for Distribution Transformers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has announced a significant order win worth Rs 21.30 Cr from a prominent Chennai-based electric company.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of a range of high-capacity oil-cooled distribution transformers, specifically:

* 36 units of 1600KVA oil-cooled distribution transformers,

* 19 units of 2000KVA oil-cooled distribution transformers, and

* 2 units of 2500KVA oil-cooled distribution transformers.

These transformers are designed to meet stringent performance standards, ensuring reliability and efficiency in power distribution for the client.

The delivery and execution of this project is scheduled to be completed within approximately nine months.

This new order further strengthens SPEL's position as a reliable provider of high-quality transformer solutions in the domestic market. With this addition, the company's current order book totals Rs91.51 Cr, comprising Rs 84.51 Cr worth of orders for SPEL and Rs 7 Cr for Danya Electric Company, highlighting strong customer trust and growing demand for its products.

The company's growing order book is a testament to its strong capabilities in manufacturing and timely project execution, contributing to the development of a sustainable and efficient energy ecosystem across India.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to secure this significant order, which reflects the confidence our customers have in our capabilities and the quality of our products. This new project aligns with our commitment to supporting the country's power infrastructure with reliable and efficient transformer solutions.

Our team is dedicated to executing this order within the stipulated timeframe, reinforcing our reputation for timely delivery and operational excellence. This achievement strengthens our order book and positions us for continued growth in the industry."

