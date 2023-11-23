Surat hosts pre-Vibrant Gujarat Seminar, paving the way for textile and apparel sector advancements

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 23 : In anticipation of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a pre-event seminar focusing on the textile and apparel sector held in Surat on Thursday.

The event witnessed the participation of key figures, including Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, and Harsh Sanghavi, the Home Minister of Gujarat.

Minister Darshana Jardosh highlighted Surat's significance as the chosen venue for the pre-event seminar, emphasizing the importance of the 5F vision outlined by Prime Minister Modi.

She expressed optimism about the industry's focus on readymade garments and its aim to capture the global market in January. Jardosh noted the positive start to the day and shared confidence in making the Vibrant Gujarat Summit a success with the collective vision of industry leaders, officers, and stakeholders.

Jardosh said, "Surat has been chosen for the pre-event seminar under vibrant Gujarat for the textile sector. The day was about the 5F vision of PM Modi and the way we will focus on readymade garments and capturing the global market in January. The day started on a positive note and with the vision of industry leaders, officers, and players, we will make this Vibrant Gujarat (Summit) successful"

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi underlined the widespread participation of unit and MSME owners from various states in the seminar, citing its substantial benefits.

He noted the recent influx of investments from multiple textile companies into Gujarat, crediting the Vibrant Gujarat initiative and the dedicated efforts of industry secretaries and their teams.

Sanghavi extended a warm welcome to garment industries, stating that Gujarat's focus extends beyond textiles to encompass garments.

Harsh Shanghvi said, "Numerous unit and MSME owners from various states across the country actively participated in this summit, and its significance is proving immensely beneficial. Over the past few days, Gujarat has witnessed a surge in investments from multiple textile companies, attracted through the 'Vibrant Gujarat' initiative, alongside the dedicated efforts of our industries secretaries and their entire team".

He added, "While our primary focus extends beyond textiles to include garments, Gujarat extends a warm welcome to all garment industries considering establishing themselves in the state. Acknowledging the challenges faced by businesses, especially those operating in other states, the summit aims to provide solutions and offer an optimal platform. "Vibrant Gujarat - A Gateway to the Future" emerges as a strategic initiative to address these challenges and pave the way for a promising future for businesses nationwide".

Recognizing the challenges faced by businesses across states, he outlined the summit's commitment to providing solutions and an optimal platform.

Sanghavi concluded by introducing "Vibrant Gujarat - A Gateway to the Future" as a strategic initiative poised to address challenges and pave the way for a promising future for businesses nationwide.

