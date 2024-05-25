SU.RE-British Council collaborate to promote sustainability in fashion

New Delhi [India], May 25 : SU.RE (Sustainable Resolution) has partnered with the British Council to launch a project aimed at transforming India's apparel sector.

This collaboration, which engages key SU.RE signatories with the UK's New Landscape programme, marks a pivotal step towards fostering sustainable practices and innovation in fashion.

According to a press release, the SU.RE initiative, a joint effort by Reliance Brands, United Nations India, Ministry of Textiles (India), and the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, was established in 2019 as India's largest voluntary commitment to sustainability in fashion.

With 16 major brands as initial signatories, SU.RE aims to transition the Indian apparel industry to sustainable supply chains by 2030.

On Friday, SU.RE and the British Council announced a new project set to run from May to October this year.

This project, structured in three comprehensive phases, is designed to guide and support SU.RE signatories through mentorship sessions, the development of actionable plans, and tackling challenges such as consumer perception and stakeholder alignment.

In the first phase, SU.RE delegates participated in a UK Study Tour where they connected with notable figures such as designer Christopher Raeburn and Harriet Vocking, CEO of Eco-Age.

The delegation also interacted with the British Fashion Council's Institute of Positive Fashion and grantees from the New Landscapes programme, led by the University of Arts London's Fashion, Textiles, and Technology Institute (FTTI) in partnership with the British Council.

The delegation then attended the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, where they co-hosted a leadership roundtable titled "Building Circular Systems for India" with Global Fashion Agenda.

This executive-level roundtable, supported by the British Council, aimed to align an actionable roadmap for integrating sustainability in the Indian fashion industry.

Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor of CMAI, emphasized the importance of international recognition for SU.RE. He stated, "International recognition for SU.RE to be included as a Partner with the UN, British Council and Global Fashion Summit is an important milestone in SU.RE's progress towards driving the Sustainability Movement in India."

He added, "I am sure the delegates will come back enriched with the latest developments and innovations in the field of sustainability, circularity, and other related issues, during their interactions with leading practitioners in this space across the world. CMAI is proud of its role in the creation of SU.RE and looks forward to driving this crucial movement in the coming years."

Ruchira Das, Director Arts India at the British Council, expressed excitement about the partnership.

She said, "We're delighted to partner with SU.RE on this pioneering initiative. It marks a significant stride in fostering sustainable practices within the Indian fashion industry. This project presents a unique opportunity for fashion practitioners to forge international connections, fostering a dynamic exchange of knowledge and a collaborative spirit. Through the UK study tour, delegates contributed their expertise and engaged with emerging practitioners working in the field of circular fashion."

She further added, "The Global Fashion Summit roundtable offered invaluable insights into global best practices and will contribute to the development of an actionable roadmap towards a transformative shift in India's apparel sector. We've consistently championed cultural exchange, fostered creative expression, and built robust, sustainable networks that transcend borders. We believe this project has the potential to be truly transformative, catalysing a sustainable transition and paving the way for a more enduring future in fashion."

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, highlighted the broader implications of sustainable fashion. "In the words of the UN Secretary-General, "making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century". Yet we know that worldwide, as with many industries, textiles and fashion largely follow models that will not deliver that peace. Sustainable fashion therefore isn't just about what we wear; it's a statement of our values, echoing our respect for nature and future generations."

He added, "The Indian fashion industry presents a unique opportunity to combine innovation with circularity to achieve large scale impact. Project SU.RE is an initiative aimed at exactly that, environmental and social sustainability in one of the world's largest and most creative fashion industries. The partnership with the British Council, and this roundtable, will further facilitate mentorship and exposure to the latest international best practices from UK and globally. The United Nations in India is proud to be a partner in this journey putting circularity at the heart of apparel brands in India."

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President of Reliance Brands Ltd, underscored the company's commitment to sustainability.

He stated, "At Reliance Brands, we are committed to driving sustainable practices across the fashion industry. The SU.RE project reflects our dedication to reducing the environmental impact of fashion production and fostering innovation in this space. We are excited to partner with British Council to further these efforts."

The SU.RE delegation included Ashish Katariya, CEO of Peppermint; Darshana Gajare, Head of Sustainability at Reliance Brands Limited; Naveen Sainani, Jt. Hon. Gen. Secretary & Chairman of the APEX Awards Sub Committee (CMAI); Radhika Kaul Batra, Chief of Staff at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office; Ruchira Das, Director-Arts India at the British Council; Sanjay Rastogi, Head of New Business, ESG & Leadership at TATA Trent; and Sanjay Navindrachandra Vakharia, CEO of Spykar.

