Sustainability takes center stage at Woxsen University's Sustainability Week

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (/PRNewswire): Woxsen University's Sustainable Week aligned with ERS (Ethics, Responsibility & Sustainability), a core pillar of the top ranked institution. Orgsed at the campus, the week-long initiative fostered a culture of sustainability among its community. Entrenched with a series of engaging activities, Woxsen through this initiative aimed to educate, involve and inspire its students, faculty and staff to embrace sustainable living and drive positive impact.

The Sustainability Week held last month, commenced by paying an ode to nature with a plantation drive and sustainability walkathon, providing an opportunity for participants to make a mengful contribution towards preserving the environment. The event is designed to encourage individuals to step outside, get physically active and take charge towards mitigating their carbon footprint. The Walkathon enabled participants to learn about the latest sustainability indicators for landscapes, and raised awareness on the importance of adopting sustainable practices.

Throughout the week, numerous activities were orgzed, including an expert talk by Dr. Anjali Krishan Sharma, Professor of Architecture & Sustainable Urbsm on sustainability indicators for landscapes. The talk was followed by an open house session for attendees to interact with the speaker. This presented an excellent opportunity to gain insights from a renowned expert and engage in impactful discussions. Moot Court session conducted as part of this event, aimed at educating students on the legal aspects of sustainability.

Prof. Astrid Schneider, a German solar architect and adjunct professor at Woxsen, hosted a high-impact certification course on 'Building Integrated Photo-Voltaics' for architecture students in January. These Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) systems are instrumental in electricity cost reduction, reducing pollution and add to the architectural appeal of a building. Participants of this course were awarded certificates during the sustainability week event.

The other activities included a panel discussion on why sustainability is necessary in engineering, a design exhibition of student projects including bamboo display, Nukad Natak event & documentary screening on reduction of food wastage.

The final day of sustainability week featured a brainstorming session to envision a sustainable world in 2035, a Litter Reduction Drive from Woxsen University to Kamkole Village, and a Happiness Box Drive. The event aimed not only to educate and raise awareness but also to encourage participants to take action and make a difference. The Happiness Box Drive allowed students, faculty, and visitors to donate reusable items, helping to keep unwanted belongings out of landfills and in the hands of those in need.

Sustainability Week is a testament to university's commitment towards becoming a Net-Zero campus.

