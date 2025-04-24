Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki to Establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India

New Delhi [India], April 24 : In a tribute to the leader and former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Late Osamu Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited have proposed the establishment of the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, at a remembrance event held at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, commemorating Suzuki, who passed away on December 25, 2024, in Japan.

The OSCOE aims to promote Japanese manufacturing practices across India's industrial landscape, furthering Suzuki's legacy of excellence in competitive, inclusive, and sustainable manufacturing. The centre is proposed to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, two of India's key automotive and industrial hubs.

The initiative seeks to support India's national goals of achieving high manufacturing growth and making the country's supply chains globally competitive. It will also focus on raising the quality standards of component manufacturersespecially tier-1, 2, and 3 supplierswhile fostering collaboration with academic institutions to develop infrastructure and educational programs.

These will include formal teaching, lectures, discussions, and seminars aimed at disseminating the Japanese philosophy of manufacturing.

Importantly, OSCOE's mission extends beyond the automotive sector, aiming to elevate standards across other manufacturing domains as well.

Speaking on the occasion, officials from both Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India highlighted how Osamu Suzuki introduced Japanese manufacturing concepts that not only boosted industrial competitiveness but also contributed to a more equitable and cohesive society in India. These ideals continue to be of vital importance for India's development as a global manufacturing leader.

Born on January 30, 1930, Osamu Suzuki graduated from Chuo University in 1953 and joined Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1958. His extraordinary career saw him rise through the ranks to lead the company into becoming a global automotive powerhouse.

Suzuki played a crucial role in transforming India into a major automobile-producing nation and making car ownership accessible to the average Indian. Under his leadership, Maruti Suzuki became a symbol of industrial success and innovation.

Over the years, Suzuki received numerous accolades including- 1987: Medal with Blue Ribbon, Japan, 1993: Commander's Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit, 2000: The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, Japan, 2007: Padma Bhushan, India, 2020: Grand Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit, 2025: Posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor.

