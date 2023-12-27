SVB Realty Group Launches Amansara Signature Series in Khopoli: Boulevard Villa Plots, Private Pool Villas, and Palatial Mansions

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 27: SVB REALTY, a leading Developer in Gated Communities with 15 Years of Trust, has unveiled its latest residential masterpiece, Amansara Earthstar, at Greater Mumbai, Adjacent Imagicaa Park Khopoli. This exclusive development spans 25 acres of prime land, offering an exquisite blend of signature boulevard residential plots, villas, and mansions, promising a lifestyle of opulence and tranquility. Amansara Earthstar caters to diverse preferences with its thoughtfully designed offerings. The signature boulevard residential Gold luxe plots, ranging from 3000 sq. ft to 6000 sq. ft & Palatial Mansion Plots ranging from 6000 sq. ft to12000 sq. ft that provides an ideal canvas for those envisioning custom-built dream Bungalows. The Private Pool Villas, available in 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK configurations, boast sizes ranging from 2600 sq. ft to 4158 sq. ft, ensuring spacious living for families. The pinnacle of luxury living is embodied in the mansions, featuring sizes from 4500 sq. ft to 8500 sq. ft. The Project Amansara Earthstar is designed by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor.

Situated Near MUMBAI 3.0 Adjacent ImagicaaPark, Amansara Earthstar offers breathtaking 360 Degree hill views of lush green surroundings. Its strategic location is highlighted by proximity to South Mumbai & Navi Mumbai with seamless drive of under 60 Minutes. Also Connected to major social Infrastructures like 5 star Hotels, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial hubs. With connectivity to Mumbai and Pune facilitated by the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and National Highway 48, residents can enjoy the convenience of seamless travel. The upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Navi Mumbai International Airport further enhance accessibility. Amansara Earthstar Project Greatly Embodies both factors of Realty Purchase Like Investment Appreciation & Spacious Villa Lifestyle. Amansara Earthstar goes beyond just luxurious living; it introduces a range of amenities to enhance the overall lifestyle of its residents. The project features 50+ Amenities such as clubhouse with a swimming pool, gymnasium, and recreational facilities. For fitness enthusiasts, there's a jogging track, sports facilities, and a dedicated children's play area. Amansara Signature Series also has tailored exclusive facilities such as Facility, Property & Security Management, On call Services and EV Charging Stations. The carefully curated amenities ensure a holistic living experience for every resident.

Visionary Development by SVB REALTY:

Shrenik Balai, Chairman & Managing Director of SVB REALTY GROUP, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Amansara Series is our commitment to delivering world-class living experiences. It combines the best of nature's beauty and modern amenities to offer a truly unique lifestyle to our customers." This development aligns with SVB REALTY's larger Vision of STAY HERE WORK THERE Concept which emphasizes on living away from Polluted Bustling cities and staying closer to Nature for Healthy & Rejuvenated Lifestyle. The company has already Delivered several successful Gated Communities such as SVB Future City, SVB Amansara Villas, SVB Casa Angelina, SVB 9 Luxure Estates, SVB Ecostone, SVB Sands Golf Estate in Pune Mumbai Region.

With its prime location, luxurious amenities, and bespoke lifestyle features, Amansara Series is set to redefine the concept of luxury living in Khopoli. Interested buyers can visit the SVB Group website https://www.amansaraearthstar.com/ or contact their sales team on +91 9699395527 for more information about this exciting new project.

Maharera no: P52000054002

