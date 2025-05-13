SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Celebrates MBA Convocation 2025 with the Chief Guest Prasad K Panicker, Executive Chairman, Nayara Energy Ltd.

Prose Integrated

New Delhi [India], May 13: "Convocation is a celebration of graduation of new leaders, brimming with new energy, new dreams and new possibilities for the world." - Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, Campus Director, NMIMS Navi Mumbai.

SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai School of Business Management hosted its 7th Convocation Ceremony for the MBA Class of 2023-2025 on April 15, 2025, marking a milestone in the academic journey of graduating students who were conferred with their MBA degrees.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest Mr. Prasad K Panicker, Executive Chairman, Nayara Energy Limited. In his convocation address, Mr. Panicker offered invaluable insights to the graduates, urging them to embrace change and lead with resilience in today's ever-evolving business landscape. This event stands as a big leap in the future for these young minds.

The ceremony was attended by Shri Bharat M. Sanghvi, Trustee & Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor, NMIMS Deemed to be University. Other dignitaries in attendance included Prof. Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pro-Vice Chancellor & Nominee of the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Shri Ashish Apte, Controller of Examinations & Nominee of the Registrar, Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, Director, SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus, and Dr. Nitin Balwani, Associate Dean, School of Business Management.

Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pro Vice Chancellor, delivered an inspiring welcome address. In his impactful message, he shared, "Today is more than just a formal gatheringit is a tribute to the determination, discipline, and dedication each of you has shown over the past two years. It signifies the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of an exciting new journey filled with purpose and opportunity."

While encouraging the graduates, Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya applauded the resilience, adaptability, and accomplishments of the graduating batch, highlighting their success across national and international competitive platforms over the last two years. "Honesty and truthfulness is nutrition to our soul; it helps to keep our head high & conscience clear," he said, inspiring the graduates to be the leaders with purpose and integrity.

Dr. Bhattacharya also emphasized the school's commitment to fostering ethical leadership, critical thinking, and lifelong learning, and expressed gratitude to the faculty, staff, and families for their unwavering support.

With a mission to shape industry-ready leaders who combine innovation with ethical responsibility, NMIMS Navi Mumbai continues to cultivate a research-driven and forward-thinking learning environment. As these bright graduates step into the professional world, they carry with them not just academic knowledge, but the values, vision, and confidence to shape the future of business and society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Prose Integrated.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor