SVMT Music launches debutante Dipak Tewari with Madhurima Tuli in chartbusting music video 'Hayaa'

Music videos have always been a rage in India. Who can forget the era of the late 90's when the satellite television brought into our lives the right balance of musical notes and beautiful visuals, through music videos. Once again, SVMT Music label has hit the right note with its latest offering, '', which features popular film actress Madhurima Tuli and a marvellous new actor-model , as the lead pair. The proof of scorching chemistry between Madhurima and Dipak is evident from the fact that within just 24 hours, the video has generated more than 2 million views on YouTube.

The song is sung and composed by Anurag Mohn, already famous for his superhit number 'Khwabeeda'. The touching lyrics are written by Shraddha Bhilave. The video is directed by Shrikant Tuli, who is also the Founder-CEO of SVMT Music. Swati Sinha is the co-producer while the music video is releasing under the label SVMT Music.

However, the cynosure of all eyes, ever since the video released on July 19, has been Dipak Tewari, the quintessential hero of the project. His debut in a music video with Bollywood beauty Madhurima is talk of the town already. With his great physique and personality, Dipak is able to charm his way into the viewers' hearts effortlessly. The leading duo's chemistry onscreen looks amazing as Anurag Mohn's lilting voice carries you on a refreshing journey of love, passion, break-up and more.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Dipak moved to Kolkata, West Bengal, where he finally found his calling, i.e., being in front of the camera. He has worked as an actor for projects at AD films but the song 'Hayaa' is his first full-fledged acting role. Whoever has seen him perform according to the vision of director Shrikant Tuli, has only words of praise for this dynamic actor.

Dipak's debut video is as eye-catching as it is soothing for the soul. Singer-composer Anurag has done a fabulous job with 'Hayaa' and now he is looking forward to choosing his next project and create wonders again.

