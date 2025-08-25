Swadeshi Indi Lime from Karnataka Reaches UAE in Historic First Export

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has congratulated the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for enabling the first-ever export of three metric tons (MT) of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the United Arab Emirates.

Sharing the news on social media, Goyal wrote, "India's GI-tagged products are making their mark globally. Kudos to APEDADOC for facilitating the first-ever export of 3 MT of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the UAE. This milestone unlocks fresh avenues for India's GI-tagged agri products in global markets & will create greater opportunities for our farmers & exporters."

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag is granted to products that hold distinctive qualities linked to their place of origin, ensuring authenticity and recognition globally. The Swadeshi Indi Lime, known for its strong aroma and distinct taste, has now become part of India's expanding portfolio of exports under this category.

This development comes shortly after Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal flagged off the first trial shipment of 1.2 MT of Garhwali Apples (King Roat variety) from Dehradun to Dubai, earlier this month. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the trial shipment was also facilitated by APEDA, underscoring the body's role in expanding the reach of Indian produce. The initiative aims to give farmers access to better markets, thereby improving incomes and strengthening India's agricultural economy.

In addition to limes and apples, exports of apricots from Kargil have also found new markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The exports, amounting to 1.5 MT, were facilitated under the government's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which seeks to identify, promote, and brand unique products from each district.

Sharing details of this achievement, Goyal wrote on X that the success of apricot exports demonstrates the growing international demand for Indian fruits. He added that the initiative was part of the "Vocal for Local, Global Outreach" campaign, reflecting the government's commitment to strengthening farmers' welfare through international trade.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) spearheads the ODOP scheme to promote balanced regional development across India. By identifying products such as Indi Lime, Garhwali Apples, and Kargil Apricots, the initiative seeks to connect local producers with international buyers, thereby boosting exports and creating sustainable opportunities for rural communities.

