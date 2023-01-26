Swift Money announces the appointment of ex-COO of ANZ Bank to its advisory board

The new member brings valuable leadership, strategy and operations expertise in FinTech banking and lending space to the company.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: Swift Money announced today the appointment of K C Ponnappa, ex-COO of ANZ and a past VP at HSBC to its advisory board.

Ponnappa brings over 20 years of experience in banking and lending expertise to Swift Money. He worked with ANZ for nearly 12 years, heading its trade and lending operations, and rising to the position of Chief Operating Officer, India. Ponnappa was a part of the team setting up the Operations for the Bank in India.

“Ponnappa is extremely passionate about making the Indian landscape of investments, banking and lending much easier and better. He brings valuable expertise to the table,” said Saksham Bhagat, Founder and CEO of Swift Money. “He understands the different consumer tiers of India very deeply and will help Swift in taking its vision forward. We are delighted to have him on board.”

In his role at Swift, Ponnappa will be actively working with the Swift leadership team to advise the team on banking, wealth management, and lending operations for its customers, innovating on products, and adhering to statutory compliances and regulations.

“I am excited to be joining a stellar team and together look forward to impacting the lives of people positively by making Investments and financial planning simple and accessible to everyone.” said Ponnappa.

Smart Wealth management InterFace & Technology (SWIFT Money- www.myswift.life ), an AI-powered personal wealth and finance management app. Swift Money provides users with live market prices, investing services (mutual funds and bonds), financial goals planning, and personalised investment advisory of stocks, mutual funds and bonds.

Swift Money will add value in users’ lives with an extremely simplistic approach, good returns on their investments, and help them achieve their financial goals. The vision is to make people’s lifestyles better and will continue to make people’s overall financial lives healthier and give them the best services in investing and borrowing. Swift money is started by successful entrepreneurs, domain experts, and highly experienced and passionate people.

Contact

Shivesh Vishwanathan, Co-founder and CMO, media@myswift.life, +919389926100, www.myswift.life

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor