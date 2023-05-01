Symphony Ltd launches World’s 1st air cooler range powered by BLDC Technology

BLDC Range of air coolers consume up to 60% less power compared to any other air-coolers.

Highlights:- -Launches 3 models in the all-new BLDC range -Company has achieved the milestone of selling over 25 million air coolers across 60 plus countries. -Company has a wide range of 70+ models on offer under 15 global brands including Diet, Winter, Sumo, Jumbo, Bonaire, Durango, MasterCool, Arctic Circle etc. -Company has 200+ Trademarks, 60+ Registered designs, 15+ Copyrights and 50+ Patents – highest in the industry worldwide.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1: The World Earth Day recognises the significance of positive environmental impact and the importance of investing in sustainable practices and technologies to protect our planet. The global leader in evaporative air coolers – Symphony Ltd, has launched the world’s first range of highly energy efficient air coolers powered by BLDC Technology. They consume up to 60% less power compared to other coolers which result in energy savings up to Rs. 2000 per year.

The company has launched 3 models in the BLDC range of 80 litre, 55 litre and 30 litre water tank capacity. Apart from being highly energy efficient, they are also packed with additional features such as 7- speed options, up to 8 hours of night sleep mode, touchscreen control panel, empty water tank alarm etc. Symphony coolers are engineered to reduce carbon footprint equivalent to planting 18 trees per year* per cooler and consume only 10% energy vs air conditioners.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, Symphony Ltd, said, “At Symphony, we think about tomorrow, today. Our endeavour has always been to build a better future for the planet and its inhabitants which is reflected through our brand tagline – ‘Thinking of Tomorrow’, We are certain that with this new air-cooling range, Symphony will revolutionize the future of air cooling while bolstering its position as the global leader of sustainable cooling solutions to consumers”.

Symphony’s BLDC product range is manufactured in India and the company has developed the complete ecosystem for supplies within the country. Brushless DC electric motors (BLDC) contain permanent magnets which result in less heat loss, thereby making the motor energy efficient and reduces power consumption.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, CMD, Vijay Sales, said, “Known for technology, modernization, and consumer-first approach, Symphony air coolers have remained the preferred choice for customers looking for air coolers. Symphony has emerged as a global leader in air coolers through the launch of many innovative and industry first products and BLDC range will be another breakthrough innovation from the brand. We are proudly associated with Symphony brand for over 15 years”.

Established in 1988, Symphony Ltd is the leading Indian multi-national air-cooling company with presence in over 60 countries. The company has a wide product range meeting cooling requirements for household, commercial and industrial spaces. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Symphony leads the air-cooling industry’s efforts to develop breakthrough green technologies to combat climate change. Highly ranked on R&D and innovation, the company has 200+ Trademarks, 60+ Registered designs, 15+ Copyrights, and 50+ Patents to its credit, defining the gold standard of air-cooling. Symphony’s global clientele includes Walmart, GE, Ford, GM, Cinepolis, Tata, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, ABB, DHL, L&T, Coca Cola, HP, Honda etc.

*As tested on Winter + model. T&C apply.

https://symphonylimited.com/

