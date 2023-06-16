Synchrony Named Top 5 Best Companies to Work For in India

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16: Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Great Place To Work - India among India's Best Companies to Work For. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Synchrony's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and inspiring work environment for its employees.

Expressing his gratitude for being ranked five, Andy Ponneri, Senior Vice President, Business Leader - India, Synchrony, said, "Our employees are what makes Synchrony a Great Place to Work. We are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition by Great Place To Work. This achievement underscores our steadfast commitment to our employees, who are the bedrock of our organization's success. At Synchrony, we hold diversity, inclusivity, and innovation in high regard. With an impressive ~50% women representation, over 100 individuals with disabilities, and our unwavering support for 45+ veterans and veteran family members, we strive to cultivate an environment where every individual can thrive. This recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our employees and the exceptional workplace culture we have fostered. Moving forward, we remain driven to promote a collaborative, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment, ensuring that Synchrony continues to be an exemplar of a truly exceptional workplace for all."

Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President, Human Resources - Asia, said, "At Synchrony, we prioritize creating an empowering environment where our employees can realize their full potential. Our 100% work-from-home flexibility, a key part of our unique Way of Working in India, enables our teams to excel while maintaining a healthy work-life balance with our unique benefits. With a resounding 97% of employees affirming Synchrony as a Great Place to Work, we continuously enhance our workplace experience. We are honored to receive this recognition, a testament to our sustained commitment to our employees' growth and well-being.

This accolade reinforces our dedication to advancing an equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment. We remain committed to enabling our employees to succeed and thrive, driving collaboration and innovation. Together, we will continue to redefine the way we work, while ensuring our employees' well-being remains at the heart of our organization."

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Great Place to Work's methodology, derived from years of studying the best workplaces across the globe, is recognized as rigorous and objective and considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable leaders to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

Congratulating Synchrony, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India said, "May your continued efforts to create great workplaces inspire others to follow in your footsteps. Your dedication to fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals has made your organization a true leader in the industry."

Synchrony's commitment to its employees is evident through a range of initiatives, including 100% work-from-home flexibility, continuous learning and certification reimbursement programs, and the establishment of Regional Engagement Hubs across India to cater to diverse talent and employee bases. We are committed to revolutionizing work-life balance for employees by offering remote work flexibility, holistic wellness sessions for physical, mental, and financial well-being, extended medical insurance coverage for specially-abled siblings and parents-in-law, freezing of eggs and sperm for employees, surrogacy coverage for maternity plans, and enhancing a culture of total well-being and support. Furthermore, Synchrony's philanthropic efforts and commitment to social responsibility have played a vital role in driving a positive impact within local communities.

In 2022, Synchrony ranked #19 among India's Best Companies to Work For, Top 5 among India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Top 10 among India's Best Workplaces for Women. Recently, Synchrony also received Top 25 BFSI recognition from Great Place to Work India and ranked #21 under LinkedIn Top Companies in India list.

