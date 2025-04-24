SYSTEX Group Launches SYSTEX Asia to Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion and Drive Global IT Services

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], April 24: As part of its strategy to expand regional presence and scale global IT services, SYSTEX Group today officially announced the launch of SYSTEX Asia, its Southeast Asia operations headquarters based in Singapore. This new hub will serve as a strategic gateway to the Asian market, integrating regional resources with SYSTEX's proprietary technology to deliver IT services to Taiwanese, Chinese, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asian enterprises. SYSTEX Asia will extend the Group's value-added distribution (VAD) ecosystem while focusing on AI innovation, cloud deployment, cybersecurity, and data integration through a suite of in-house solutions.

"With geopolitical shifts and global trade uncertainties, businesses are navigating unprecedented challenges that test the resilience of their supply chains," said Frank Lin, Chairman of SYSTEX Corporation. "Leveraging advanced technologies, from data analytics to software development, SYSTEX helps enterprises reduce operational costs, reconfigure logistics, and build agile and resilient systems to unlock new growth opportunities. Through the establishment of our Southeast Asia headquarters, we now have greater resources and talent to support Taiwanese companies in their overseas strategies while connecting Greater China and Southeast Asia with a unified regional perspective and localized services across markets."

Michael Lin, VAD Ecosystem Officer and Senior Vice President at SYSTEX Corporation, emphasized that the Group's Southeast Asia strategy will build upon its core VAD business modelintegrating proprietary technologies and local partnerships while driving innovation in cloud, cybersecurity, AI, green tech, fintech, and retail solutions. "With the launch of our regional HQ, our sales teams will work together to promote SYSTEX's global IT service capabilities, accelerate international expansion, and move toward our long-term goal of becoming a billion-dollar company," Michael Lin said.

Alex Toh, Managing Director of SYSTEX Asia, highlighted that the new headquarters will function as a "mini SYSTEX," coordinating regional strategies and cross-border resources to deepen the Group's local presence. SYSTEX Asia will offer a wide range of services, including IT hardware and software sales, 24/7 maintenance and managed services, hybrid multi-cloud management, end-user computing such as VDI and secure endpoints, Microsoft cloud services, data solutions, cybersecurity, and ESG-driven applications. "As AI becomes a key business driver and governments across Southeast Asia actively promote its development, SYSTEX Asia will introduce cutting-edge AI solutions tailored for enterprise applications," Alex Toh noted.

With over 17 years of experience in Southeast Asia, SYSTEX Asia employs over 200 IT professionals and works with more than 15 value-added distributors and 130 solution integrators across 10 countries. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, its clientele spans finance, government, telecom, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The company plans to leverage SYSTEX Group's broader resources to expand its solutions and services via it's channels ecosystem across these 10 Asia member states. For more information, please visit www.systexasia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor