Taiwan's drone exports skyrocket nearly 750 per cent in H1 2025

Taipei [Taiwan], July 28 : Taiwan's drone exports surged by almost 750 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with Poland emerging as the top buyer, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The surge in drone exports reflects the growing demand from European countries that are prioritising defence and cybersecurity, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Customs data show Taiwan exported drones worth USD 11.89 million from January to June 2025, a 749 per cent year-on-year increase. Poland led the imports, purchasing USD 6.48 million, accounting for over 54 per cent of the total.

The United States followed as the second-largest importer, buying USD 1.55 million worth of drones, up 209 per cent from the previous year. Germany ranked third, with imports jumping dramatically to USD 1.46 million, a 258-fold increase.

The Czech Republic, a new market for Taiwan drones this year, placed fourth at USD 1.04 million, narrowly ahead of Hong Kong's USD 1 million, which saw a 36.9 per cent rise from 2024. These five countries combined represented about 97 per cent of all drone exports during the six-month period.

TAITRA highlighted that growing geopolitical instability, particularly the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East, has driven European countries to seek reliable, non-Chinese suppliers. Taiwan has become an attractive option due to its strong ICT sector and manufacturing expertise.

In addition, Taiwan's commitment to democratic values has made its drones appealing to like-minded nations in Europe.

The increasing demand is driven by both military and civilian applications, including border control, homeland security, anti-drone defence, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and urban surveillance.

To support this momentum, the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunities Alliance (TEDIBOA) was formed in September 2024. The alliance now includes over 120 members working in drone systems, components, and technology integration.

The source said TEDIBOA members specialise in drone assembly, module and battery development, and ground equipment. Through vertical and horizontal integration, Taiwanese manufacturers are able to respond quickly to client needs.

