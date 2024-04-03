Takasago International Corporation Expands Presence in India with Inauguration of Mumbai Fragrance Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (TIC) (https://www.takasago.com/en), Japan-based company, engaged in the manufacture and marketing of flavors, fragrances, aroma chemicals, fine chemicals, inaugurated Takasago International India Fragrance Centre (TIIFC) in Mumbai on Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024. TIIFC comprises of fragrance research, creation and development and sensory evaluation of the fragrance products in an R&D set-up by the trained professionals.

Paul Ireland, President, Global Fragrance Division, said, “”While the global fragrance market continues to grow, Takasago is proud to lead the charge in India, where our business has grown tenfold, capitalizing on the nation’s growing fragrance industry. With the fragrance market in India expected to significanty grow, Takasago reaffirms its dedication to India, pledging continued investment in R&D, creative personnel and disruptive innovation, ensuring our presence in this dynamic market for years to come.”

Shaheel T.T.P, Managing Director, India and South Asia, added, “Our Mumbai Centre stands as a testament to our commitment to R&D innovation, blending art and science to craft fragrances tailored to local tastes with unprecedented speed. We are aiming higher in the market which is going to be the growth engine of the world. By leveraging Japanese technology to provide Indian consumers unparalleled experiences, we aim to create fragrances for India, in India.”

Takasago has F&F production plant in India with a production capacity of about 20,000 tons per year. Takasago plans to bring in its Japanese technologies to provide unique and differential experience to Indian consumers. Takasago International has big plans for India in commensurate with the significant opportunities that India can offer. To support the growth, Takasago International India (TII) business is close to INR 1500M in India and the growth in 2023 has been around 30%. Takasago business growth has increased 10X in India and CAGR had been in excess of 40%. Takasago will continue to invest in India in terms of R&D facilities, People resources and Technology transfers. The company has carved out its place by associating with leading FMCG companies in India.

With the growth and expansion of the Fragrance business in India, TII has set up Takasago International India Fragrance Centre, in Mumbai. As creators of fragrances, Takasago conduct research and development for various fragrance used in perfumes, personal care, fabric care, and air care products. Perfumers are responsible for the creation of fragrances that are used in non-food products. The perfumer selects the necessary ingredients from fragrances raw materials according to the concept and direction required by the customer and prepares a formula.

The new fragrances are created by improving the formulated fragrances through the trial application and sensory evaluation. The development of fragrances requires a fusion of art and science. In addition to artistry, fragrance creation must be based on science, including long lasting, diffusion, and stability to suit the product’s application.

In India, Takasago is represented by Takasago International India Pvt. Ltd. (TII) and is based in Chennai. By nature of the business, TII's customers include multi-national, large Indian business houses and MSME players in the FMCG segments in India. Takasago had invested in India and set up its own facility in Chennai in 2017 for Creation (R&D), Marketing and Manufacturing of F&F products. Since its inception in India in 2014, TII's customers include multi-national, large Indian business houses and MSME players in the FMCG segments in India.

TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (TIC) (https://www.takasago.com/en) flavor products include flavors used in frozen desserts, such as beverages and ice creams, gums, confectioneries, and processed foods (frozen foods, soups, condiments, among others), as well as natural flavors, other processed food materials, other food additives and related products. The fragrance products (https://www.takasago.com/en/fragrances) include fragrances used in soaps, detergents, cosmetics, prestige fragrances and perfuming agents, as well as other related products. The aroma chemicals include menthol, aroma ingredients such as musk, among others. The Company has four geographical segments: Japan, America, Europe and Asia.

TIC is one of top five fragrance & flavor (F&F) companies globally and is listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Tosho or TSE/TYO). In F&F Industry, the Fragrance products are used as raw materials in personal and fabric care, skin and hair care, fine fragrance and household products, while the Flavor products are used in baked and dairy products, confection, snacks, beverages and pharmaceutical products.

