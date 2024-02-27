"Take A Break": Ashneer Grover To Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Who Suffered A Mild Stroke

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover shared his own experience of losing his father in response to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's post revealing that he suffered a 'mild stroke' a few weeks ago. "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad's demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break!" Ashneer Grover posted. Kamath said he was recovering but still "getting my treadmill count" and posted two contrasting pictures - one on his hospital bed and in another on a treadmill to drive home the message.

Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break ! — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 26, 2024

Kamath in his post further mentioned that he noticed his face drooping and has since struggled with reading and writing. The billionaire entrepreneur expressed that he anticipates a full recovery within 3-6 months. He cited a range of potential factors including the recent passing of his father, disrupted sleep patterns, exhaustion, dehydration, and rigorous exercise as possible contributors to his health episode. “I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he added. Kamath has been quite outspoken on social media regarding the importance of maintaining fitness. However, he admitted that experiencing a stroke made him reassess his habits and practices.

Nithin Kamath Suffers Stroke, Zerodha Founder's Condition Stable

Kamath further said, “ I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count." Social media users and Kamath's followers on X wished a speedy recovery to him in the comments section. The Zerodha founder, more often than not, has spoken about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He said that the Kamaths’ foundation, Rainmatter, has been “looking to support people helping Indians make healthier choices”, while introducing Fittr, a company that leverages technology and human coaches to help millions of people with their nutrition and fitness needs.



