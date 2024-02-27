"Take A Break": Ashneer Grover To Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Who Suffered A Mild Stroke

Published: February 27, 2024

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover shared his own experience of losing his father in response to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's ...

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover shared his own experience of losing his father in response to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's post revealing that he suffered a 'mild stroke' a few weeks ago. "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad's demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break!" Ashneer Grover posted. Kamath said he was recovering but still "getting my treadmill count" and posted two contrasting pictures - one on his hospital bed and in another on a treadmill to drive home the message. 

Kamath in his post further mentioned that he noticed his face drooping and has since struggled with reading and writing. The billionaire entrepreneur expressed that he anticipates a full recovery within 3-6 months. He cited a range of potential factors including the recent passing of his father, disrupted sleep patterns, exhaustion, dehydration, and rigorous exercise as possible contributors to his health episode. “I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he added. Kamath has been quite outspoken on social media regarding the importance of maintaining fitness. However, he admitted that experiencing a stroke made him reassess his habits and practices.

Kamath further said, “ I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count." Social media users and Kamath's followers on X wished a speedy recovery to him in the comments section. The Zerodha founder, more often than not, has spoken about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He said that the Kamaths’ foundation, Rainmatter, has been “looking to support people helping Indians make healthier choices”, while introducing Fittr, a company that leverages technology and human coaches to help millions of people with their nutrition and fitness needs. 


 

