Taking a stand against Cataract Blindness: Pune based Dada Laser Eye Institute launches campaign to combat Cataract Blindness

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Dada Laser Eye Institute (DLEI), a leading eye care facility in Pune, is taking a proactive step towards preventing Cataract blindness by launching a campaign to spread awareness of the serious repercussions of losing vision due to Cataract. Recognizing the significance of this issue, June has been declared as "Cataract Awareness Month" by The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and The All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS).

CATARACT stands as the leading cause of Blindness worldwide, with more than 80% of blind individuals in India suffering from this condition. Shockingly, an estimated 38 lakh people in India become blind each year due to cataracts, contributing to the alarming figure of 1 crore 20 lakhs blind individuals in the country.

To address this critical issue, Dr Jeevan Ladi, Director of Dada Laser Eye Institute and Inventor of the World's Fastest & Safest Vision Correction Technique - VOZ & SAFE, will be spearheading a campaign to prevent blindness caused by cataracts starting from June 1st, 2023. DLEI aims to conduct free cataract testing for 10,000 citizens, valued at Rs. 1,000/- per test, totaling a substantial contribution of 1 crore rupees. This initiative is expected to make a significant impact in tackling the nationwide challenge of avoidable blindness caused by cataracts.

In addition to the free eye check-up camp, Dada Laser Eye Institute has organized a "CATARACT-FREE PUNE Walkathon" on Sunday, June 4th, 2023. The Walkathon will commence at 7.30 am at Sadhu Vaswani statue on Sadhu Vaswani road and will end at DADA LASER EYE INSTITUTE situated at Gulmohar Apartment, East Street, Camp, Pune 411001. The event will be flagged off by the esteemed chief guest additional Police Commissioner of Pune Pravinkumar Patil and guest of honour RJ Sangram Khopde Big FM, emphasizing the importance of community participation. Pune citizens are urged to join in large numbers to raise awareness about cataract blindness prevention.

To participate in the Free Cataract eye checkup, interested individuals can call DLEI official number 99 22 99 55 49.

Early Registration Individuals who register early for the Free Cataract eye check-up or for surgery can avail themselves of a 20% concession.

Late Registration (After July 1st, 2023): Individuals who register after the specified date for the Free Cataract eye check-up or for surgery can still enjoy a 10% concession.

*Hurry and secure your spot in the Cataract Awareness walkathon, as only 100 people can participate!*

The event is being supported by Dada Laser Eye Institute, BVI PhysIOL and Micro Vision Pharma company, all united in their commitment to this social cause.

"Walk To Avoid Cataract Blindness" - the theme of the CATARACT-FREE PUNE Walkathon - encapsulates the collective effort required to prevent cataract-related blindness and promote vision health in our community.

"I have introduced this campaign as an opportunity to extend a helping hand to those in need, to provide them with the gift of sight and to empower them to live a life of clarity and independence. And I firmly believe that no one should suffer from avoidable blindness, especially when cataract surgery can make a profound difference. Through this campaign, we aim to raise awareness about cataracts, promote early detection, and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against cataract-related blindness," Dr Jeevan Ladi, Founder of DLEI.

The Cataract Awareness Campaign undertaken by Dada Laser Eye Institute serves as a wake up call to all citizens to take proactive measures against cataract-related blindness. Together, we can make a difference and create a Cataract-free City.

Dr Jeevan Ladi can be contacted on 99 22 99 55 49. You can also visit their website www.dadalasereyeinstitute.com.

