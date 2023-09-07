TalentSprint and ZeroUI's C-STEM Program, Supported by Google, Prepares Middle Schoolers for High-Impact STEM Careers

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7: TalentSprint, a global edtech company renowned for its transformational deep tech programs, has made a significant foray into the school segment with the successful completion of the pilot cohort of C-STEM, a first-of-its-kind program, in partnership with ZeroUI and supported by Google. C-STEM (Computational - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Program has been designed to enable aspiring middle-school students in India and USA to build proficiency in science concepts in a fun and engaging way.

This unique program empowers students with essential knowledge by nurturing young minds and boosting proficiency in STEM subjects. A unique 3-step pedagogy, including lessons by master instructors, hands-on exercises by teaching assistants, and interactive and gamified simulations on the Ziro platform (a tech platform to learn STEM concepts through coding), was followed to deliver enhanced learning outcomes to the participants of this fully-sponsored program.

Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM, Google, said, “We recognize the importance of developing logical and critical thinking skills from an early stage so that students can learn and understand things from the perspective of the real world. Encouraging and nurturing school students to explore their interest in STEM is an investment in our communities and the future of tech. Expanding our collaboration with TalentSprint to offer this program alongside ZeroUI has allowed us to witness its profound transformative effects on participants directly. We are excited to continue this journey and witness its lasting impact on these students."

Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD, TalentSprint said, “TalentSprint believes in nurturing young minds and providing them with the necessary tools for successful tech careers. Our partnership with ZeroUI and Google introduced a groundbreaking program that teaches STEM concepts through coding and gamification. We are thrilled to witness an igniting passion for STEM among students. By introducing these vital skills early on, we have paved the way for high-impact tech careers while ensuring that learning C-STEM is a fun and engaging experience."

Raja Jasti, Founder and CEO, ZeroUI, said, “We are delighted to have contributed to this path-breaking program by offering the Ziro Studio platform. It has been a pioneering endeavor, exclusively designed to empower students from various socio-economic backgrounds, cultivating a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable community in the tech space. We are glad to have collaborated with Google and TalentSprint, which has led to such remarkable results."

The pilot cohorts of this Program were completed in the summer of 2023 in India and the USA. In India, 120+ girl students from underprivileged backgrounds across 5 Government Schools in Hyderabad benefitted from the program, while in the US, the program was offered to 100 top students from the Prep-for-Prep community coming from different schools in New York City.

Students enriched their interest in STEM through the program’s high-impact pedagogy. Their participation in the program has inspired them and increased their self-confidence in pursuing careers in STEM. Upon completion, students also earned a prestigious C-STEM Certificate from Google, marking a step towards becoming next-gen STEM leaders.

The completion of the program has brought in a wave of student reflections that reveal the truly transformative educational experience and the profound impact it has had on all participants. “C-STEM gave me the confidence to pursue Software Engineering as a career in the future, " said Ummehan, a Grade 6 student from C-STEM India. Sri Lakshmi from the same cohort remarked how C-STEM helped her understand the real meaning of learning and enjoying STEM.

“C-STEM is a great way to cultivate interests in fields that are lucrative and have a lot of impact on the world,” said Ivan V., a participant in the C-STEM USA Program.

The program emerges as a groundbreaking initiative, providing a robust foundation in STEM education that hones critical thinking and problem-solving skills from an early stage.

