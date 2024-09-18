Talisma partners with Faria Education Group to bolster K-12 education in India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of customer experience solutions & higher education solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Faria Education Group, a renowned name in the K-12 education sector. This collaboration marks Talisma's foray into the K-12 market, underscoring its commitment to preparing students for future success.

Faria Education Group is a global leading provider of School Management solutions to manage admissions, academics, curriculum management and extra-academic management. Leveraging these solutions in conjunction with Talisma Jeevika, a proven platform for bridging the skill gap in higher education, Talisma will be able to provide enhanced engagement with student community from the K-12 level. By leveraging technology, Talisma aims to empower every child to reach their full potential, regardless of their learning pace. The partnership with Faria Education Group will enable Talisma to reach a wider audience and deliver its transformative learning solutions to more students. Faria has been associated with leading IB & Cambridge curriculum schools in India and with this association it will be able to extend the solutions to CBSE and ICSE schools too.

Talisma believes that equipping children with the right skills from their formative years is crucial in today's age when the education sector is in a transformative phase. Schools today face numerous challenges in delivering holistic education, including diverse learning paces among students, academic pressures, and the need for innovative teaching methodologies.

The new partnership will provide schools with one unified system on a consistent, modern and mobile-ready interface, while also offering a seamless and integrated experience for coordinators, teachers, students, and parents. It will also guide parents through the admission process in a co-ordinated manner thus saving valuable time. The platform will also ensure equitable learning outcomes for all students.

Dr Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chairman and CEO, Talisma Corporation said, "Our partnership with Faria will be a turning point in K-12 education in India. The partnership will enable us to explore all technological possibilities in reducing the burden on students and help them to become the best version of themselves by acquiring unique skills aligned to their aspirations."

K-12 students often carry a huge learning load and it's important for technology to play a big role in guiding them in the right direction. To become future ready, one has to gain skills that meet industry needs and Talisma is confident the new partnership will be able to help students achieve that.

Talisma: Talisma Corporation is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions in edtech that harnesses the power of AI, automation and the cloud to solve for tough business challenges at high velocity. At Talisma, we believe cutting-edge technology shouldn't be extravagant - rather it should be tailor made to customer requirements. Talisma's innovative solutions and expert guidance enable educational institutions to streamline operations, gain actionable insights, and make data-driven decisions faster. We also take pride in offering end to end support for students throughout their learning lifecycle, utilising AI possibilities to make them job ready. Tackling bottlenecks within hours, optimizing processes, and predicting customer needs with absolute accuracy are business catalysts that Talisma is eminently capable of. For more information visit www.talisma.com

Faria Education Group: Founded in 2006, Faria is a leader in international education systems and services, providing an integrated systems suite across learning, admissions, school-to-home and online courses, and study services. Faria offers a School OS (operating system) covering the entire student and school lifecycle, including admissions & enrolment, curriculum, course delivery and learning management, assessment & reporting, payments and more. Faria is the only online learning and online homeschooling provider approved by both the International Baccalaureate (IB) & Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and is the only provider approved by Cambridge at both primary and secondary levels. Today, Faria serves over 10,000 schools and over 4 million students across 155 countries.

