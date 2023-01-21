Tanla Announces Third Quarter FY23 Results

Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY'22-23. Key Metrics: Third Quarter (October - December 2022)- Revenue decreased by 2 per cent year-over-year to Rs 8,696 million

- Gross profit at Rs 2,168 million. Gross margin at 24.9 per cent

- EBITDA at Rs 1,513 million. EBITDA margin at 17.4 per cent

- Profit after tax at Rs 1,165 million. Profit after tax margin at 13.4 per cent

- Earnings per share at Rs 8.58

- Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs 7,680 million

Key Metrics: Nine months (April - December 2022)- Revenue increased by 7 per cent year-over-year to Rs 25,208 million

- Gross profit at Rs 6,075 million. Gross margin at 24.1 per cent

- EBITDA at Rs 4,216 million. EBITDA margin at 16.7 per cent

- Profit after tax at Rs 3,274 million. Profit after tax margin at 13.0 per cent

- Earnings per share at Rs 24.11

- Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs 7,680 million and negative Free cash flow of Rs 565 million

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Wisely is scaling up well and contributed 35 per cent of our platform gross profit in the quarter. Our enterprise business is showing steady recovery with sequential improvement."

Significant events during the quarter:- Tanla has been recognized as a Leading Mid-Corporate of India 2022 by Dun & Bradstreet India

- Completed our third consecutive buyback. Tanla bought back 1,416,666 shares at Rs 1,200 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,700 million through tender route mechanism

- Tanla Foundation inaugurated a Skill Development & Placement Centre at Nehru Nagar, Khammam, as part of our ESG initiatives

- Tanla Foundation provided scholarships covering full tuition fees for 5 students of IIT Madras from economically weak sections of society

Invitation to the conference call:Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on Jan 23, 2023, at 4.30 PM IST. Conference call details:Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +91 22 6280 1141/+91 22 7115 8042, or if outside India, by dialing the toll-free number - the United Kingdom 08081011573, United States 18667462133, Hong Kong 800964448, and Singapore 8001012045. Watch the presentation at https://bit.ly/3GRt2MF.

