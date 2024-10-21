Tapan Acharya Elected as President of Rollball Federation of India: From Selected to Elected.. A journey

Rollball Federation of India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: In a historic election marked by overwhelming support and excitement, Tapan Acharya from Goa has been elected as the President of the Rollball Federation of India, securing a resounding victory. This election, conducted by Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Adv. Dileep Hande as Returning Officer, saw Tapan Acharya rise to the top, despite Goa having only two votes and being a small state. Tapan Acharya's victory represents the collective will of the Rollball community, as he garnered support from across the country, demonstrating his widespread influence and leadership.

Alongside Tapan Acharya, Manoj Kumar Yadav of Jharkhand was elected as Vice President, and Pratap Pagar of Maharashtra as Secretary General, cementing a powerful leadership team to guide Rollball into its next phase of development. The general meeting, organized to elect new leaders after the completion of outgoing President Manohar Kant's term and Tapan Acharya's Interim appointment witnessed the participation of 20 out of 30 authorized state associations and Union teritories making the election highly representative and democratic.

The new executive committee, elected for a four-year tenure, includes notable figures from across the country:

- President: Tapan Acharya (Goa)

- Vice Presidents: Manoj Kumar Yadav (Jharkhand), Chandra Mouli (Andhra Pradesh), Adv. Mahima Khajuria (Jammu and Kashmir)

- Secretary General: Pratap Pagar (Maharashtra)

- Joint Secretaries: S. Saji (Kerala), Gaurav Dey (Meghalaya), Chitanjali Negi (Uttarakhand)

- Treasurer: Ranbir Singh (Haryana)

- Members: Bumidhar Burman (Assam), Archana Kaur (Chhattisgarh), Saili Umranikar (Puducherry), Dharmesh Parmar (Gujarat)

Dignitaries like Raju Dabhade Secretary General of IRBF and the inventor of Rollball, Vineet Kuber, Secretary of the Asian Rollball Association, and Dr. Anand Yadav were also present at this momentous occasion, lending their support to the newly elected team.

Rollball: India's Gift to the World

Rollball, a sport born in Pune India, was invented in 2003 by Raju Dabhade, a physical education teacher who created this fast-paced, thrilling game and engaging game. Dabhade's invention has since grown into a global sport, with more then 6 World cups and many more international championships, this indigenous game is played in 65 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Roll Ball has more then 50 active Federation in the World including India.

The game involves two teams of six players each, who move on roller skates while dribbling a ball and attempting to score by throwing the ball into the opposing team's goal. What started as a local sport has now spread to over 65 countries, with international tournaments held regularly under the guidance of the International Rollball Federation (IRBF).

Rollball's Growing Popularity in India

In India, Rollball is governed by the Rollball Federation of India (RBFI) which is approved by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It is one of those 56 sports approved by Ministry. RBFI which represents 30 states and 5 union territories, covering more than 400 affiliated districts across the country. The sport has captivated young athletes in both urban and rural areas, with over 1.75 lakh players actively participating in Rollball competitions nationwide. India has consistently been a dominant force in international Rollball, with teams from the country frequently securing top positions in world tournaments.

A Bright Future Under Tapan Acharya's Leadership

Following his election, Tapan Acharya expressed his vision for the future of Rollball, stating, "This game is becoming increasingly popular in India, and we will work diligently to further develop it. Our focus is to expand Rollball's reach in both rural and urban areas, ensuring that more young athletes have the opportunity to participate and succeed. We first Agenda of new Executive committee is to start Roll Ball League.

Acharya's leadership is expected to bring a fresh wave of energy to the sport, with his strategic vision and passion for Rollball igniting enthusiasm throughout the community. His election marks a new era for Rollball, where a focus on infrastructure, grassroots development, and international competitiveness will be at the forefront of his agenda.

As Rollball continues to expand its presence in India and abroad, the sport's future looks bright under the guidance of Tapan Acharya and his dedicated team of executive committee. With leaders from diverse regions diverse background. Rollball is set to grow not only as a sport but as a platform for fostering unity, skill, and excellence among young athletes.

Congratulations to the New Leadership

The election of Tapan Acharya and his panel marks a proud moment for Goa and for the entire Rollball community in India. With a new team in place and a clear vision for the future, Rollball is poised to reach even greater heights, both nationally and internationally.

Let's cheer on the new leadership team as they take Indian Rollball to the next level!

