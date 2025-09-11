TARA hosts Seminar on Eco-friendly Brick Solutions: Good Bricks in partnership with InnoCSR, Korea Energy Agency, and Reserve Carbon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Today, Technology and Action for Rural Advancement (TARA), the social enterprise of the Development Alternatives Group, hosted a Seminar on Eco-friendly Brick Solutions - Good Bricks at the DA Headquarters in New Delhi. The seminar was organised in partnership with InnoCSR (South Korea), Korea Energy Agency, and Reserve Carbon to advance the dialogue on sustainable construction materials in India.

The session was inaugurated by Mr. Shrashtant Patara, CEO, Development Alternatives, who reflected on DA's four-decade-long commitment to alternate building materials and its role in pioneering sustainable construction technologies in India. He emphasis ed that the partnership with InnoCSR builds on DA's legacy of eco-material innovation and offers a path towards reducing the sector's carbon footprint at scale.

This was followed by an address from Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee, Founder & CEO of InnoCSR, who introduced the Good Bricks System (GBS) a non-fired, low-carbon brick manufacturing technology that eliminates the use of coal, reduces air pollution, and delivers durable, cost-effective construction solutions. Highlighting InnoCSR's work across Nepal, Pakistan, and India, Mr. Lee shared that each Good Brick manufactured can reduce approximately 550 grams of CO₂ emissions compared to traditional fired bricks.

The seminar brought together a wide range of stakeholders from enterprises, academia, and civil society, underlining the strong momentum for sustainable alternatives in India's construction sector. Organisations such as Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), Varaha ClimateAg Pvt. Ltd., Transdisciplinary Research Cluster in Frugality Studies, Vision EIS Consulting, Dhun Life, Xynteo, Kewalya Export, Universal Traders Ltd, Sijay Projects India Pvt. Ltd., Greentech Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DHC, Forrester Research, SAHYOG Foundation, Asakam Ecoplanet Solutions LLP, and Call for Climate participated actively, sharing insights on technology adoption, market readiness, and collaborative opportunities for scaling up.

As India accelerates its journey toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, platforms like the Good Bricks Seminar highlight the urgent need for low-carbon construction technologies. By bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders, the event reinforced the importance of collective action in shaping a greener future. The partnership between TARA, InnoCSR, and allied organisations marks a critical step in reducing emissions from one of India's largest industrial sectors while creating new pathways for sustainable growth and resilient communities.

QUOTES

Mr. Shrashtant Patara, CEO, Development Alternatives:

"Development Alternatives Group has always championed eco-friendly building materials, right from our inception. Our collaboration with InnoCSR and partners is an important step towards transforming India's construction sector. Good Bricks not only reduce emissions but also open doors for sustainable enterprises and livelihoods across the country."

Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee, Founder & CEO, InnoCSR:

"Our alliance with TARA is about more than technologyit is about creating systemic change. The Good Bricks System eliminates fossil fuel use, ensures top-quality construction, a profitable solution for manufacturers and contributes to a cleaner environment. Together, we are building the foundation for a sustainable future in India and beyond."

About TARA

TARA (Technology and Action for Rural Advancement) is the social enterprise of the Development Alternatives Group, set up in 1985 in New Delhi. It is dedicated to building capacity, incubating business models, and managing processes that generate social, economic, and environmental value at scale. TARA has been at the forefront of developing and disseminating eco-friendly building technologies in India and beyond.

About InnoCSR

InnoCSR is a global green technology firm headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Through its flagship Good Bricks System, InnoCSR provides sustainable, non-fired brick solutions that eliminate fossil fuel use, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure high-quality, cost effective construction. The system has been successfully adopted in Nepal, Pakistan, and India, with an expanding footprint across Asia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor