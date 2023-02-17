Tata 1mg announces 'Grand Saving Days' Sale from 17th February

Tata 1mg, India's trusted healthcare platform, has announced its much-awaited Grand Saving Days (GSD), India's biggest health and wellness sale. The sale is set to commence on February 17 and will run through February 21. The five-day biannual sale promises a "parade of offers" and will bring the best and most exclusive healthcare offers to consumers across popular brands and categories, including medicines, health products, lab tests, and e-consultations.

Tata 1mg has partnered with reputed brands such as Dettol, Dabur, Himalaya, and more from all leading categories to offer a range of health and wellness products and services for the evolved Indian consumer. From fitness enthusiasts to prescription medicine users and caregivers, there will be exciting, value-based offers and deals to choose from for every segment of buyers on over 2 lakh medicines and health brands, health check-ups, lab tests, and doctor consultations.

Subscribers of the Tata 1mg Care Plan will be able to access the sale one day before it goes live for everyone else. Customers can expect the best offers on the entire range of Tata 1mg's products and services, along with additional NeuCoins that are 100% redeemable while transacting on the platform.

The company has partnered with banks and online payment platforms such as Citibank and Paytm, along with Simpl, MobiKwik, Freecharge, Airtel Payments bank and Cred, to provide its customers with a slew of offers and benefits during the sale.

In addition to offering attractive discounts, Tata 1mg also plans to introduce several out-of-the-box engagement activities during the health and wellness sale. This includes an immersive gamification experience aimed at encouraging customers to live a healthy life and engagement activities like Spin the Wheel, Deal of the day etc, where participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes like ipads, smartwatches and other goodies.

Speaking on the sale, Prateek Verma, Vice President, ePharmacy, Tata 1mg, said, "The Grand Saving Days sale has become India's biggest health and wellness sale, growing year on year for the last three years. It is an opportunity for our customers to experience the convenience of digital healthcare services, with super-fast deliveries and the ability to order medicines or lab tests anytime, from anywhere, for themselves and their loved ones."

As claimed by the healthcare platform, the response to its previous Grand Saving Days Sale (September 2022) exceeded all expectations. Tata 1mg saw exponential growth across categories and brands, with most partner brands seeing as much as 4-5X growth during the period. They aim to break all previous records in their latest edition of the sale.

Tata 1mg is India's trusted Digital Health Platform. The company has scaled up rapidly since 2015 to become India's #1 Digital Health Company, commanding the leading share of the time spent in the Digital Healthcare category with over 35 million monthly unique users and 350 million monthly page views. 1mg started with a simple vision of making healthcare Affordable, Accessible & Understandable. Tata 1mg operates India's largest platform comprising e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics, and e-consult services. Tata 1mg is the only company in India operating with a Legit Script & ISO certification for its e-pharmacy lines as well NABL accreditation for its Diagnostics business. In 2021, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in 1mg, and the company was rebranded as Tata 1mg.

Tata 1mg labs are currently present in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun. These state-of-the-art diagnostic labs operated by expert pathologists and microbiologists ensure 100 per cent accurate and fast delivery of reports. The company has a dedicated fleet of trained and fully vaccinated phlebotomists and offers safe home sample collection in more than 50 cities in India.

