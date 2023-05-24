Tata CLiQ Marks Its 7th Anniversary with the CLiQ CLiQ Sale with Huge Deals

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Tata CLiQ, India's leading e-commerce platform, is excited to announce the highly anticipated CLiQ CLiQ Sale, which will take place from May 24 to May 31, 2023. This year's sale marks the celebration of the 7th anniversary of the Tata CLiQ, offering customers an unparalleled shopping experience and unbeatable discounts. The platform will showcase an extensive range of products, including apparel, footwear, and gadgets, with over 4,000 international and domestic brands participating in the sale.

Talking about the sale, Gurvinderjit Samra, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the CLiQ CLiQ Sale. Since it is also our flagship event, our primary focus is to provide exceptional user experience, irresistible discounts, and an extensive selection of products. In the last seven years, Tata CLiQ has experienced remarkable growth and has become a trusted destination for online shopping. As we embark on another exciting year, we remain committed to delivering an unparalleled online shopping experience for our esteemed customers."

The unbelievable deals and offers during the CLiQ CLiQ Sale will be a fashion enthusiast's delight. The sale will feature a selection of international brands like Adidas, Aldo, Calvin Klein, Clarks, Forever New, Jack and Jones, Levi's, Puma, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger and Vero Moda. Shoppers can avail of up to 85 per cent off on most fashion items. They can also save big with discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide range of men's and women's shoes. Additionally, exclusive offers of up to 75 per cent on womenswear and 80 per cent on menswear will be available.

As part of the sale, Tata CLiQ has partnered with ICICI Bank from 24th to 28th May to offer an additional 10 per cent discount to customers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit, Debit Card EMI. It has also partnered with Axis Bank from 29th to 31st May to offer an additional 10 per cent discount* to customers using Axis Bank Credit, Debit Cards & EMI only. Shoppers can also earn a cashback of up to 80 per cent off on min. order of Rs.1,499 in the form of a Free Times Prime Annual membership worth Rs.1,199. What's more, on using the code CLIQANNIVERSARY10 customers can avail flat 10 per cent off* min purchase of Rs. 2,000, further enhancing their savings during the CLiQ CliQ Sale. Apart from this, shoppers will also get up to 5 per cent* back as NeuCoins on Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Cards. *T&C Apply.

