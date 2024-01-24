Tata Elxsi's Q3 Shares Surge from Rs 35 to Rs 8,000, Delivering Substantial Returns for Investors

Tata Elxsi Q3, a design and technology services company, on Tuesday announced its Q3FY24 results. The company's net profit grew 6% year-on-year to Rs 206.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company had a net profit of Rs 194.6 crore. Revenue from operations also grew 10% year-on-year to Rs 914.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit grew 3% to Rs 200.2 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. Revenue from operations grew 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 881.6 crore in Q2FY24. For the nine months ended March 2023, Tata Elxsi's net profit grew 7% to Rs 595.3 crore, from Rs 553.6 crore in December 2022. Revenue from operations grew 16% to Rs 2,734.5 crore in the nine months ended March 2023, from Rs 2,355 crore in December 2022.

Stock performance.

The Tata Group stock fell 2% on Tuesday to close at Rs 8,192. It has gained 6% in the past five days and 7% in a month. The stock has risen 12.89% in six months and 23% in a year.

The company's shares have gained 797.46% in five years. During this period, its price has risen from Rs 912 to the current price. The stock's maximum return is 23,305.71%. In the long term, the stock has risen from Rs 35 (closing price on January 1, 1999) to Rs 8,192 on Tuesday. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 9,191.10 and 52-week low is Rs 5,883.05. The company's market cap is Rs 51,027.14 crore.

(Note: This provides information about the stock's performance. This is not investment advice. It is important to seek advice from an expert or specialist in this field before making any type of investment.)