Tata Motors launches all-new Punch SUV starting at Rs 5.59 lakh

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. announced the launch of the all-new Tata Punch on Tuesday, with an introductory starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated subcompact SUV introduces new powertrain options and a suite of technological upgrades to the Indian market.

According to a Tata Motors media release, the latest iteration of the vehicle includes two significant mechanical additions: a 1.2L turbocharged iTurbo Revotron engine and a twin-cylinder iCNG technology paired with an automated manual transmission (AMT). The manufacturer stated that the iTurbo engine provides a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, while the iCNG AMT combination represents a first in the SUV segment. These additions aim to provide a balance between performance and fuel efficiency for various consumer needs.

Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "The Punch has always been a reflection of India's evolving ambitions, democratizing the SUV experience with a feature-rich package that earned it a place among India's best-selling SUVs. Today, we have taken this experience to the next level. With the new Punch, we've redefined what an SUV in this segment can be - shaped by customer insights and engineered with new age technology at its core. It's faster, smarter, and safer, complemented by a bold, muscular stance with the confidence to truly Command Max."

The new model has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The vehicle is built on the Alfa-Arc architecture and features the Tata Safety Dome, utilizing ultra-high-strength steel. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability program, and 3-point ELR seatbelts for all passengers. The SUV also includes hill hold and hill descent control to assist drivers on varying terrains.

Inside the cabin, the updated Punch features a 26.03 cm high-definition infotainment system and a 360-degree surround-view camera system. Other technological integrations include a 65W Type-C USB charger, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. The vehicle maintains its signature 90-degree door opening for easier entry and exit, and introduces new interior finishes with mountain-inspired graphics.

"Having pioneered the subcompact SUV category with its debut in October 2021 and already trusted by ~700,000 customers, the new Tata Punch advances its legacy of creating industry benchmarks," the release said.

