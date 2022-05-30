Tata Motors signs MoU to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant

Tata Motors said on Monday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat for the potential acquisition of Ford India's Sanand plant.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL) have signed the MoU with the Government of Gujarat for the potential acquisition of FIPL's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility including land and buildings, vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment and transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle manufacturing operations, subject to the signing of definitive agreements and receipt of relevant approvals, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

FIPL will operate its Powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back the land and buildings of the Powertrain unit from TPEML.

"This MoU is intended to catalyse a win-win for all the stakeholders and ensure a smooth transition. This effort reinforces Gujarat's image as a progressive, investment-friendly state and its resolve to further strengthen the state as a leading automotive hub in the country," said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat.

"It will boost the confidence of the international investment community, reinforce Gujarat's position as the top investment destination in the country," he said.

This MOU will be followed by the signing of the definitive transaction agreements between TPEML and FIPL over the next few weeks.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, "Tata Motors has a strong presence in Gujarat for more than a decade with its own manufacturing facility at Sanand. This MoU further reinforces our commitment to the state by creating more employment and business opportunities."

"Rising customer preference for passenger and electric vehicles made by Tata Motors has led to a multi-fold growth for the company over the past few years. This potential transaction will support expansion of capacity, thus securing future growth and opportunity to further strengthen our position in the passenger and electric vehicles space," Chandra added.

The Ford India vehicle manufacturing site at Sanand is a state-of-the-art site. TPEML would invest into new machinery and equipment which is necessary to commission and make the unit ready to produce its vehicles, Tata Motors said in the statement.

With the proposed investments, it would establish an installed capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which would be scalable to more than 400,000 units. It is anticipated to take a few months. This MoU for a potential acquisition of this unit, is a win-win for all stakeholders and helps Tata Motors accelerate the enhancement of its PV/EV manufacturing capacity, Tata Motors said.

Ford India's unit is adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd at Sanand, which should help in a smooth transition.

( With inputs from ANI )

