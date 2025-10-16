Tata Soulfull Revolutionizes Tea-Time with No Maida Rusk and WhatsApp-Powered Celebrity Bot Campaign Featuring Manoj Bajpayee

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Tata Soulfull, a brand from Tata Consumer Products and a pioneer in the 'better-for-you' packaged foods space, has announced the launch of its new campaign 'Tata ka Rusk - Chai Time with Manoj Bajpayee'. As part of this campaign, consumers can interact with a first-of-a-kind WhatsApp Bot to generate personalized image and video featuring Manoj Bajpayee, creating their own chai-time moments. The campaign highlights Tata Soulfull's initiative towards new-age technology adoption to enhance consumer experience, strengthen its digital footprint, and drive brand love.

The launch coincides with Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk, a differentiated offering in the rusk category made with 16% Jowar and no Maida. The product delivers a less crumbly rusk without compromising on taste, blending traditional flavors with a modern, health-conscious twist. By combining an interactive digital campaign, Tata Soulfull aims to make chai and rusk moments more engaging, interactive, and personal for families across India.

Speaking about the initiative, Rasika Prashant, CMO, Tata Soulfull, said, "With 'Tata ka Rusk - Chai Time with Manoj Bajpayee', we are going beyond a traditional product launch. Rusk is a category with deep-rooted habits and changing that, requires more than just a good product; it needs an interactive experience. Our WhatsApp powered Bot allows consumers to not just hear about our No Maida Rusk, but to create their own chai-time memories with Manoj Bajpayee, sparking conversations and building connections with the brand."

The campaign will be supported by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing plan spanning BTL, and digital platforms, reinforcing Tata Soulfull's position as a digital-first, innovative brand in a highly fragmented category. By combining technology, tradition, and a strong celebrity association, Tata Soulfull aims to create meaningful, shareable moments that make chai-time more personal and enjoyable for families across India.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 263 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 15,206 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website www.tataconsumer.com.

