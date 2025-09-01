TCA Kalyani assumes charge as new Controller General of Accounts

New Delhi [India], September 1 : TCA Kalyani, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), on Sunday assumed charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, the ministry said in a release. She is the 29th officer to hold this position.

As per the release, before taking over as CGA, Kalyani served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) in the Ministry of Home Affairs. In this role, she oversaw the budgeting and accounting processes of one of the largest ministries in the government. Her responsibilities included supervising financial reporting and ensuring proper management of public funds.

Kalyani brings more than three decades of experience in public financial management and governance. Over the course of 34 years in service, she has worked in several key ministries, including Defence, Telecom, Fertilisers, Finance, Social Justice & Empowerment, Information & Broadcasting, and Home.

Her tenure in these ministries has been marked by a focus on improving transparency and efficiency through technology. One of her more notable contributions came during her role in implementing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, which enabled farmers to receive assistance directly from the Government of India for purchasing fertilisers.

Kalyani's career also includes work outside the central government framework. At Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), she introduced digital transformation measures such as online bill payments and customer-friendly payment kiosks. At Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited, she was involved in the revival of the company.

Kalyani graduated as a Gold Medalist from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, with a degree in Political Science. She later pursued an M.A. in International Politics and an M.Phil. in West European Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"With her wealth of experience and proven leadership, Ms. Kalyani is expected to further strengthen the country's Public Financial Management systems and continue driving innovation and transparency in government accounting," the ministry noted.

