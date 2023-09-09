TCG Lifesciences is now Great Place to Work Certified

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9: TCGLS a global CRO and CDMO company with operations in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Richmond, VA, and Princeton, NJ; offering seamless and integrated R&D services to pharma, biotech, agriscience, animal health, specialty chemicals, and related industries is now Great Place to Work Certified. The organization employs more than 1,200 scientists and other technical personnel from the best talent pool around its strategic locations.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"It is a moment of great joy and accomplishment as TCGLS gets certified as a Great Place to Work. It is a testament to the sense of trust and fairness that we could instil in our employees over the years. From the inception of the company, we have tried to build an environment that recognizes the achievements of our people and rewards them in different ways. Receiving this certification reaffirms our continuous commitment to people development and engagement," says Swapan Bhattacharya, MD – TCG Lifesciences (TCGLS).

Great Place to Work's certification characterizes TCGLS as a great workplace with great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. TCGLS from the very beginning has been working towards building world-class experience for all its employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. "Our employee-centric practices drive us towards excellence and make us what we are today. We believe in nurturing our employees, being empathetic toward their needs, and being a true partner in their growth journey. We will continue to invest in our employees and keep empowering them, inclusion and diversity will keep playing a pivotal role in our organization's culture, together we will build an organization that will perennially be an employer of choice" – Adds Anirban Mitra, AVP and Head HR & Admin, TCGLS.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited (formerly "Chembiotek Research International") is a leading global Contract Research and CDMO company delivering innovative R&D services in the areas of pharmaceutical, biotech, and related industries. We started our operations in 2001 in Kolkata, India, and currently have a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan. TCGLS and its subsidiaries have a strong talent pool of more than 1,200 scientists, of which over 300 have PhDs, and the balance holds master's degrees; drawn from leading global academic institutions and industry. Our services span chemistry synthesis, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, DMPK, analytical development and validation, and data science. We offer specific/functional solutions to integrated projects across multiple therapeutic areas with a specific focus on Inflammation and pain, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous systems, and Oncology. Our infrastructure includes world-class chemistry and biology laboratories, AAALAC certified animal facility, an electrophysiology laboratory, a BSL 2 laboratory, and cGMP kilo labs and US FDA accredited manufacturing company.

