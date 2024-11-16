Technical textiles will become economic backbone of India: Giriraj Singh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 : Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Saturday stated that technical textiles will become the economic backbone of India, according to a release by the Ministry of Textiles.

Speaking at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF), the minister highlighted the significance of carbon fibres in the textile industry and India's focus on the amplification of technical textiles. "There are 12 verticals or sectors in technical textiles," he added.

"The Prime Minister has allocated Rs1,500 crore for research and development in this sector. Our country is also paying greater attention to the export of technical textiles, which will become the economic backbone of India," said Giriraj Singh.

As India marks the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, the theme of the event is inspired by the 'Janjatiya' community, Singh noted.

The minister also stressed the government's efforts to enhance the textile value chain to create better income opportunities for weavers and their families.

He further highlighted that India has the largest handloom community in the world, centred on sustainability and energy efficiency. "The world is moving towards sustainable products. The handloom industry, which produces zero carbon footprint, consumes no energy and has a zero-water footprint, is a leader in this transition," he said.

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles, while visiting the exhibition and live display of handloom and handicrafts, underscored the need to strengthen these sectors to boost production, increase earnings, and engage communities.

He also stressed the importance of preserving India's rich craft heritage while adapting to modern market demands.

