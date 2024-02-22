TECNO All-Set to Launch SPARK 20C on 27th February on Amazon; Asks Users to Make a Smarter Choice

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 22: Taking the all-rounder experience for its smartphone users to the next level, TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is all set to bring another stunning addition to the much-appreciated SPARK 20 line-up, the TECNO Spark 20C. Staying true to the positioning of the SPARK series, this smartphone is designed to bring the best of all key features that users look for while buying a smartphone, making it 'A Smarter Choice' at a truly accessible price point. This all-rounder smartphone is scheduled to launch on February 27th as an Amazon Special.

The TECNO SPARK 20C presents a gateway to boundless creativity, offering segment-leading 16GB* RAM + 128GB ROM to effortlessly house all memories, music, and more. Spark 20C is equipped with the Darwin Engine, ensuring faster performance that supports up to 16 background apps and 65% faster app launches. This smartphone is designed as a lifestyle companion to enhance your smartphone experience.

What sets the TECNO Spark 20C apart is its impressive 50MP dual AI rear camera, equipped with two lenses working together to deliver stunning photos, irrespective of the lighting conditions - with the Spark 20C, every photo is good. Further, the time-lapse option with a 15x-5400x range ensures users can capture visually stunning videos, be it city lights and moving traffic or a serene sunrise.

Entertainment gets better with the TECNO Spark 20C's segment-best display for a smoother, more vibrant, and more responsive experience. The upcoming smartphone features a 90Hz Dot-in-Display with a Dynamic Port style of interactive notifications for calls, charging, and more!

Launching on February 27th, this all-rounder smartphone promises to take users' everyday smartphone experience to the next level, offering a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345369/TECNO_SPARK_20C.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor