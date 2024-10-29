TECNO Sets to Bring Back #PehleWaliDiwali - Celebrating Traditions & Local Markets

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 29: This Diwali, TECNO encourages everyone to reconnect with the joy of celebrating the festival through its heartfelt campaign, "#PehleWaliDiwali," embracing the spirit of Diwali's togetherness, joy, and celebration. As the festive season draws near, people around the world are busy preparing for moments of joy, family gatherings, and celebrations. Yet, in a time when modern technology often eclipses personal interactions, TECNO is committed to reviving the warmth and authenticity of celebrations that were once rich in love, laughter, and direct connections.

TECNO #PehliWaliDiwali" campaign encourages consumers to reconnect with the rich cultural practices that make this festival special. By supporting local retailers, TECNO not only celebrates heritage but also strengthen community bonds, ensuring that the joy of Diwali is felt by all.

Abhijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO India, shared, "This Diwali, we want to remind consumers that nothing compares to the joy of celebrating festivals with loved ones in person. Our commitment to empowering offline retail partners is at the heart of our campaign. By supporting local retailers, we're not just boosting the economy; we're also nurturing the very essence of togetherness that Diwali represents. TECNO's #PehleWaliDiwali isn't just about buying a product, it's about creating cherished moments of joy through real-life connections."

In an era dominated by digital shopping, TECNO seeks to reconnect you with the nostalgic, old-school experience of purchasing from local retail stores. By supporting these local partners, the brand envisions "#PehliWaliDiwali" as a celebration of not only the joy of giving but also the warmth of shared moments and connections.

